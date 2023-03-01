Given how long he’s been delivering exceptional tunes to the masses, it’s exciting that fans will finally get a debut album from Avelino in 2023. Titled GOD SAVE THE STREETS, the project will consist of 11 dope cuts and additional features from Wretch 32, Tiggs Da Author, Raf Riley, and more.

Following the single “GOD SAVE THE STREETS PT. 2,” Avelino keeps the momentum going with “VEX,” a Fraser T Smith and Payday Beats-produced offering that connects the North London emcee to British peers Ghetts and BackRoad Gee. As the title hints, the track is centered around using your emotions in your grind towards success.

“More money more problems, might have to pay me less, never made enough and it made me vex, vex, vex, vex, vex, vex, I just want to f**k up a check, vex, vex, vex, vex, vex, vex, show me the money I’m there, yeah, show me respect, money and power, triple threat, I been on tour, but I’m still on the ends, nationwide but I don’t do F, f**k what they said, f**k what you heard, I’m God in the flesh…”

“VEX” boasts an accompanying visual courtesy of Nathan James Tettey that focused on the color red, a prominent hue throughout the mostly black-and-white clip. Glen Matlock of the legendary band Sex Pistols also makes a surprising cameo with guitar in-hand.

Press play on “VEX” and check out the full tracklisting for GOD SAVES THE STREETS — out April 14 — below.

GOD SAVES THE STREETS tracklist: