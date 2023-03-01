Photo: Screenshot from Avelino’s “VEX” video
By Jon Powell
  /  03.01.2023

Given how long he’s been delivering exceptional tunes to the masses, it’s exciting that fans will finally get a debut album from Avelino in 2023. Titled GOD SAVE THE STREETS, the project will consist of 11 dope cuts and additional features from Wretch 32, Tiggs Da Author, Raf Riley, and more.

Following the single “GOD SAVE THE STREETS PT. 2,” Avelino keeps the momentum going with “VEX,” a Fraser T Smith and Payday Beats-produced offering that connects the North London emcee to British peers Ghetts and BackRoad Gee. As the title hints, the track is centered around using your emotions in your grind towards success.

“More money more problems, might have to pay me less, never made enough and it made me vex, vex, vex, vex, vex, vex, I just want to f**k up a check, vex, vex, vex, vex, vex, vex, show me the money I’m there, yeah, show me respect, money and power, triple threat, I been on tour, but I’m still on the ends, nationwide but I don’t do F, f**k what they said, f**k what you heard, I’m God in the flesh…”

“VEX” boasts an accompanying visual courtesy of Nathan James Tettey that focused on the color red, a prominent hue throughout the mostly black-and-white clip. Glen Matlock of the legendary band Sex Pistols also makes a surprising cameo with guitar in-hand.

Press play on “VEX” and check out the full tracklisting for GOD SAVES THE STREETS — out April 14 — below.

GOD SAVES THE STREETS tracklist:

  1. “GOD SAVE THE STREETS PT. 1”
  2. “GOD SAVE THE STREETS PT. 2” feat. RA (Real Artillery)
  3. “TWIN FLAME”
  4. “VICIOUS CYCLE / A WORD FROM WRETCH 32” feat. Wretch 32
  5. “VEX” feat. Ghetts and BackRoad Gee
  6. “1 OF 1 / A PIECE BY RAF RILEY” feat. Raf Riley
  7. “SO WHAT” feat. PRGRSHN / “SMOKE INTERLUDE”
  8. “SIN CITY”
  9. “THROUGH MY EYES”
  10. “BROTHERHOOD” feat. Tiggs Da Author
  11. “ACCEPTANCE”

RV remains "Inconspicuous" on latest mixtape

By Jon Powell
  /  03.01.2023

Young Nudy drops off official "Pancake" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.01.2023

Serayah McNeill stars in Joey BadaSS' "Show Me" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.01.2023

Potter Payper is "Multifaceted" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.01.2023

Don Toliver treats fans with ‘Love Sick (Deluxe)’ album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.01.2023

Tour Tales | JPEGMAFIA explains why Darby Allin slammed him through a table

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.01.2023

Jadakiss opens up on past beef with 50 Cent, why he respects him

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.28.2023

Pi'erre Bourne releases new "IG" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

Young Nudy returns with new 'Gumbo' album

By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

Rema joins Stormzy on new "Hide & Seek" remix

By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023

Russ Millions delivers long-awaited mixtape 'One Of A Kind'

By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023

DJ Jazzy Jeff championed hip hop and hopes the next generation does too

By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023

MoStack is all about "The Weekend" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023

J. Cole announces Drake, Usher, and Burna Boy will co-headline 2023 Dreamville Festival

By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

French Montana, Beenie Man, and more join Krept & Konan for "Dat Way (Remix)"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023
