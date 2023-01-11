Lil Yachty wants to start a group formed of nothing but females artists. Yesterday (Jan. 10), Lil Boat announced on Twitter that he’s holding a public tryout on Thursday (Jan. 12) in hopes of assembling an all-women band.

“Putting together a band of women, please pull up to tryouts Thursday,” tweeted the Georgia rapper.

In the tweet, he posted four pictures of text that specified what’s needed to make up the group. The “One Night” rapper said he is looking for 2-3 background singers, a guitar player, bass player, drummer, and keyboard player for his all-women band. He also stated that all those trying out should bring their own guitar and bass, while he’ll provide drums and keyboards. The location of the auditions will be in Lithonia, Georgia.

Putting together a band of women, please pull up to tryouts Thursday ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/xjo7KgO2vH — C.V Thomas (@lilyachty) January 10, 2023

He posted the same series of photos on Instagram with the caption that read, “Tryouts for my band Thursday. Shall the most talented women please pull up. Let’s meet! See [you] soon ladies.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by C.V T (@lilyachty)

It’s unclear why Lil Yachty wants to start an all-women band, but he does have success in the hip hop industry working with ladies. It’s reported that he contributed to the City Girls’ 2018 hit “Act Up.” While neither Yung Miami nor JT commented on his role in the song, Yachty confirmed that he helped write the track in an interview with Kerwin Frost in 2019.

“One day, I was in the studio with my best friend Earl and he played the beat,” Yachty said. “And he was like, ‘Write something for the City Girls.‘ And I was like, ‘OK.’ And I just did it.”

He also said that people were surprised when they discovered he had something to do with the song. “And when it came out… And [people were] so shocked,” he explained. “They didn’t believe it. And they started looking it up and they were like, ‘Well, it says…’ It had my real name, Miles McCollum. It said Miles McCollum, Jatavia Johnson, which is JT, then it said Issac Bynum, which is Earl. So maybe, he did… You know how Kanye has like, 12 writers. He may have said one thing in the studio and they credited him. But I wrote the whole song, except for JT’s last verse. But everything that everyone is singing… I wrote the whole thing.”