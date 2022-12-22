Earlier this month, Lil Yachty took time to explain why sex no longer plays an important role in his life. In a clip from the conversation that has just started making its rounds on social media, the Georgia artist revealed that sex just isn’t what it used to be.

While speaking as a guest on the “Sofia with an F” podcast, Yachty noted that casual hookups are no longer his thing. “I don’t have sex. I think women probably think I’m gay,” he shared as he mentioned how exhausting the process of getting to know someone can be. “I don’t care that much. I think a lot of times, women think if they flying out to you, like, that we have to have sex. Or, like, that’s on my mind,” the “One Night” rapper stated. He added that sometimes he spends time with women solely to determine if they are compatible.

Sofia shared her observations on relationships. “I think women think that… if a dude is not trying to get into their pants 24/7, they’re like, ‘What’s wrong with me? He’s not into me,’ blah blah blah. But it’s like, no, maybe he’s just not trying to be doing that 24/7,” she said. Yachty responded with how his experiences shaped his decision. “I just had so much sex that it’s, like, diluted to me,” he started. The “Poland” musician continued, “Yeah, like, it’s just… it’s not what it used to be. Like, I get off more on just really laughing. Like, ’cause laughing is so good. To laugh and it’s a real laugh and it’s like yeah, we’re laughing together.”

Yachty isn’t the only popular artist that has publicly spoken about letting sex take a back seat. GloRilla recently revealed that just before her breakout hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” dropped in April, she went on a cleanse that included no men. “Me, Teezy [and] Keila did a 60-day cleanse starting March 1 of this year, which was supposed to be over May 1 because we said we couldn’t go into 2022 the same way we did last year. We said something gotta give. So we said for 60 days, no n**gas, no clubbing, no alcohol,” she tweeted last month.