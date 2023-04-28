Photo: Screenshot from Jozzy’s “Commotion” video
By Jon Powell
  /  04.28.2023

Today (April 28), Jozzy returns with something new from her critically acclaimed EP Songs For Women, Free Game For N**gas. This time, REVOLT is excited to premiere the Asa-Azriel and Nikko LaMere-directed visual for “Commotion,” which boasts production from Bizness Boi, Derelle Rideout, and Arianna Reid. As the title suggests, the track sees the multifaceted artist singing about an unhinged love interest who has her attention.

“She good, I’m good, we golden, you can’t fix what isn’t broken, the type to start commotion, but that’s what gets her open, we fuss, we fight, we f**kin’, that good girl s**t too borin’, the type to start commotion, yeah, ’cause that’s what keeps her open, shawty get like that, trip like that when she don’t get her way…”

The accompanying clip for “Commotion” begins with a shot of Jozzy in a counseling session with her significant other. Later on, the Memphis talent tries to host a dinner with friends while addressing intense moments within her relationship.

Songs for Women, Free Game for N**gas initially made landfall back in February with 10 songs and featured appearances from Stacy Barthe and Stevie J. In addition to the aforementioned beatsmiths, Bongo, Cardiak, Go Grizzly, Slimwav, Mario Winans, and Diddy are among the project’s other contributors.

In an interview with “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” Jozzy opened up her relationship with Diddy and being a part of Love Records.

“That’s really a mentor,” she said. “I know Puff’s kids. I be at his house. That’s what you get, it’s like a family, you know what I’m saying? And not only that, I can talk to Puff about anything. Anything. That’s really my guy. Love Records is a partnership as well.”

Press play on the video for “Commotion” below. For those that missed it, you can stream Songs For Women, Free Game For N**gas here.

