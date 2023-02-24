Photo: Cover art for Jozzy’s ‘Songs For Women, Free Game For N**gas’ EP
By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

Today (Feb. 24), Jozzy officially unleashes her Songs For Women, Free Game For N**gas EP. The special offering marks the first official release from Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Love Records. Just hours before the full reveal, the Los Angeles-based talent prepped fans with the official music video for “Alone.” The offering encapsulates the project’s overall energy, equipped with lovestruck and honest lyrics about searching for one’s perfect match:  

“Can admit I lost my feel, and I admit I play about relationships, I’m tryna hit/ It’s making me so thrilled, but I don’t want to be in this world alone/ Oh, I really need someone who’s all my own, someone I know’s my only one when it’s said and done/ So handle me with care, don’t wanna be damaged by you (You)” 

Songs For Women, Free Game For N**gas is a special project for me because me being a woman who loves women, I really write songs for women,” the singer shared in an exclusive statement to REVOLT. “I write songs for women as a songwriter and as an artist. I want them to feel appreciated… My whole thing was, I didn’t want to disrespect the women, and I don’t want to dissect too much. I just wanted songs that make a woman feel something.”

Before her official solo debut, Jozzy has been busy putting in work behind the scenes as a producer and songwriter. She boasts credits on popular hits like Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road,” Don Toliver’s “Lemonade,” and 21 Savage’s “Mr. Right Now.” She also has written tracks for the likes of Summer Walker, Mary J. Blige, Pharrell Williams, Coldplay, and more.

Be sure to press play on Jozzy’s brand new Songs For Women, Free Game For N**gas EP down below.

