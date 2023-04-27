Still riding the momentum of her successful “Players” hit, Coi Leray shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. Today (April 27), the New Jersey-raised talent drops off her latest single, “Bop,” which is also a precursor to tomorrow’s (April 28) “My Body.” On the track, she raps over a Johnny Goldstein-produced beat that is perfect for hitting the dance floor this summer:
“Catchin’ jets, boo (Woo), I got jet fuel (Woo), when I touch down (Ah), I’ma get loose (Loose)/ Pull up in a spaceship, call me Neptune (Mm), two-step, hit a slide when I walk through (Slide), wrist watch got a (Ah), big clock (Uh)/ Hatin’ a** h**s, yeah, that b**ch a big opp (Ah), sittin’ on top, got these b**ches bitter/ If you ain’t gettin’ money, I ain’t f**kin’ with ya (Uh-uh), go and grab ya calculator”
The 25-year-old artist also recently sat down with Eddie Francis for an interview on Apple Music 1, where she explained how she was instantly attracted to the “Bops” beat. “It just has big energy, period,” she said. “I got to talk my s**t. I like to talk my s**t. I just been recording… Once I heard the beat from Johnny Goldstein, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, this s**t is going to be insane.’ And I automatically hopped right on it, and I just got to talk my s**t. Summertime is coming, and I feel like I got a lot to say.”
Leray’s last full-length release was her Trendsetter album in April 2022, which boasted 20 records and included features from Nicki Minaj, Fivio Foreign, Yung Bleu, G Herbo, Nav, and more. Since then, she has dropped off official visuals from the project like “Anxiety,” “Lonely Fans,” “Blick Blick” featuring Nicki Minaj, and “Thief In The Night” featuring G Herbo.
Be sure to check out Coi Leray’s brand new “Bops” single down below.
