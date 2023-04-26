After a quick hiatus, Calboy is back on the scene with his melodic offerings once again. A few days ago, he treated fans with “Trippin Bout it,” a close follow-up to “Stargaze” from earlier this month. The accompanying cinematic clip tells the story of a team slowly turning their backs on one another during an attempt to pull off a risky mission. On the track, the Chicago emcee spits about being surrounded by fake love:
“I know n**gas all clowns (Mm-hmm), b**ches be the fakest/ N**gas be wantin’ your spot and then (Ayo Jimmy, this a f**kin’ hit) them hearts get filled with hatred, this s**t here for all us (Mm-mm, mm), stay down and witness greatness/ And then my brother crossed me, glad I tied up my shoe laces, my granny told me life is what you make it/ Wanna make it this far? It takes some patience, gotta keep it on me before I leave, make him a patiеnt/ He ain’t hear about his homie, hе play with me, we left him”
Calboy’s most recent project was 2022’s Black Heart, an eight-track EP that saw additional appearances from Fredo Bang, Jackboy, and Joey BADA$$. Prior to that was Long Live The Kings in 2020, which originally contained six cuts and contributions from Lil Tjay, Lil Baby, and G Herbo. Months afterward, he circled back with a deluxe edition, adding on six songs and new collaborations with Yo Gotti, Fivio Foreign, Polo G, and the late King Von.
Outside of his own releases, the “Envy Me” rapper can be heard dishing out guest verses on tracks like “Red Dead” by Polo G and Manifest, “Priceless” by Flannan, “Hopeless Romantic” by Cz Beats, “Pressure” by Kodie Shane, and more.
Be sure to press play on Calboy’s brand new “Trippin Bout It” music video down below.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Ice Cube announces BIG3 basketball league docuseries
Rico Nasty unveils latest visual for "Turn It Up"
NLE Choppa heads to London for "LOCK IN" visual
Shordie Shordie shares new "How High" visual
Trending
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!
Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'
In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!
Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!
Diddy performs at Coachella with Metro Boomin and the viral "Love Is Blind" reunion
This week on “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we pull up to Coachella and talk about hip hop’s takeover of the major music festival. Attendees were surprised by our very own REVOLT Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs who performed “Creepin'” with Metro Boomin and The Weeknd.