After a quick hiatus, Calboy is back on the scene with his melodic offerings once again. A few days ago, he treated fans with “Trippin Bout it,” a close follow-up to “Stargaze” from earlier this month. The accompanying cinematic clip tells the story of a team slowly turning their backs on one another during an attempt to pull off a risky mission. On the track, the Chicago emcee spits about being surrounded by fake love:

“I know n**gas all clowns (Mm-hmm), b**ches be the fakest/ N**gas be wantin’ your spot and then (Ayo Jimmy, this a f**kin’ hit) them hearts get filled with hatred, this s**t here for all us (Mm-mm, mm), stay down and witness greatness/ And then my brother crossed me, glad I tied up my shoe laces, my granny told me life is what you make it/ Wanna make it this far? It takes some patience, gotta keep it on me before I leave, make him a patiеnt/ He ain’t hear about his homie, hе play with me, we left him”

Calboy’s most recent project was 2022’s Black Heart, an eight-track EP that saw additional appearances from Fredo Bang, Jackboy, and Joey BADA$$. Prior to that was Long Live The Kings in 2020, which originally contained six cuts and contributions from Lil Tjay, Lil Baby, and G Herbo. Months afterward, he circled back with a deluxe edition, adding on six songs and new collaborations with Yo Gotti, Fivio Foreign, Polo G, and the late King Von.

Outside of his own releases, the “Envy Me” rapper can be heard dishing out guest verses on tracks like “Red Dead” by Polo G and Manifest, “Priceless” by Flannan, “Hopeless Romantic” by Cz Beats, “Pressure” by Kodie Shane, and more.

Be sure to press play on Calboy’s brand new “Trippin Bout It” music video down below.