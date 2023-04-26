The family of Rasheem Carter continues their call for justice after authorities located more of his remains.

Today (April 26), Benjamin “Ben” Crump, the attorney for Rasheem’s family, released a media alert regarding details surrounding the 25-year-old’s death. In the news press, Crump shared officials notified the family through email about a third set of remains matching Rasheem’s DNA.

“The family of Rasheem Carter, while still deep in grief, is being denied adequate information and closure from the Mississippi officials overseeing this case,” the release stated. “From the beginning of this case, the family has been misled.”

MEDIA ALERT: @AttorneyCrump & Rasheem Carter’s family have issued a statement in response to Mississippi Crime Lab officials notifying the family that a 3rd set of remains, found Feb. 23, contained a DNA match to Rasheem. His family will hold a protest to demand justice. pic.twitter.com/iKW4T0Jhrk — Ben Crump Law, PLLC (@BenCrumpLaw) April 26, 2023

As previously reported, in November 2022, part of Rasheem’s body was discovered in a wooded area. This was after his mother, Tiffany Carter, reported him missing the month before. Investigators also found his spinal cord in a different location. An independent autopsy later revealed that the young man’s head was “severed” from his body. The media alert noted that after his remains were located, investigators told the family animals killed Rasheem. Then, they admitted they believed he was murdered.

However, on March 13, Crump informed the public that more of the Black man’s remains were still missing. Since then, Rasheem’s family hasn’t received much information from investigators. Last month, Crump called on the Department of Justice to investigate Rasheem’s death. Tiffany previously told police that her son revealed he was being sought after by three truckloads of white guys trying to kill him.

“They continue to be stonewalled at every turn,” the release added. “This family just wants to find out what happened to Rasheem and say their goodbyes — they ask that the additional remains be returned to them so that they can lay him to rest.”

Rasheem’s family will hold a protest to demand justice on Saturday (April 29).