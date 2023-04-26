On Tuesday (April 25), LL Cool J took to social media to announce “The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour,” which is presented by Rock The Bells and Live Nation Urban and will see The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and DJ Z-Trip providing support. “For my first arena tour in 30 years, I am bringing you the F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy),” he revealed in an Instagram post.

In addition to the aforementioned, plenty of other hip hop legends will be joining along on rotating dates. Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, Method Man, Redman, Jadakiss, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice T, Juvenile, and Rick Ross are among the many names listed.

It’s been 10 years since LL Cool J released his 13th studio LP, Authentic, a 12-song body of work with collaborations alongside the likes of Snoop Dogg, Brad Paisley, and Earth, Wind & Fire. Since then, the Queens talent remained on the radar with songs like “The Hustler” with Mavado, “I’m Nice” with Murda Mook, Raekwon, and Ron Browz, and “California Lovers” with Tori Kelly. Check out a teaser trailer for “The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour” and its full schedule below.

“The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour” dates:

June 25: Boston, MA — TD Garden

June 27: Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

June 28: Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

June 29: Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

July 1: Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

July 2: Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

July 4: Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

July 6: Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

July 8: Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena

July 9: Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Aug. 12: Cleveland, OH — Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Aug. 13: Chicago, IL — United Center

Aug. 18: Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 19: St. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center

Aug. 20: Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 22: Memphis, TN — FedEx Forum

Aug. 23: New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center

Aug. 24: Ft. Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

Aug. 25: Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Aug. 27: Albuquerque, NM — Sandia Casino Amphitheater

Aug. 29: Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Sept. 1: San Francisco, CA — Chase Center

Sept. 2: Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sept. 3: Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum