On Tuesday (April 25), LL Cool J took to social media to announce “The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour,” which is presented by Rock The Bells and Live Nation Urban and will see The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and DJ Z-Trip providing support. “For my first arena tour in 30 years, I am bringing you the F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy),” he revealed in an Instagram post.
In addition to the aforementioned, plenty of other hip hop legends will be joining along on rotating dates. Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, Method Man, Redman, Jadakiss, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice T, Juvenile, and Rick Ross are among the many names listed.
It’s been 10 years since LL Cool J released his 13th studio LP, Authentic, a 12-song body of work with collaborations alongside the likes of Snoop Dogg, Brad Paisley, and Earth, Wind & Fire. Since then, the Queens talent remained on the radar with songs like “The Hustler” with Mavado, “I’m Nice” with Murda Mook, Raekwon, and Ron Browz, and “California Lovers” with Tori Kelly. Check out a teaser trailer for “The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour” and its full schedule below.
“The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour” dates:
June 25: Boston, MA — TD Garden
June 27: Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
June 28: Newark, NJ — Prudential Center
June 29: Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
July 1: Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena
July 2: Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
July 4: Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
July 6: Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
July 8: Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena
July 9: Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
Aug. 12: Cleveland, OH — Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Aug. 13: Chicago, IL — United Center
Aug. 18: Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 19: St. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center
Aug. 20: Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Aug. 22: Memphis, TN — FedEx Forum
Aug. 23: New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center
Aug. 24: Ft. Worth, TX — Dickies Arena
Aug. 25: Houston, TX — Toyota Center
Aug. 27: Albuquerque, NM — Sandia Casino Amphitheater
Aug. 29: Denver, CO — Ball Arena
Sept. 1: San Francisco, CA — Chase Center
Sept. 2: Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sept. 3: Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Ice Cube announces BIG3 basketball league docuseries
Calboy shares new "Trippin Bout It" music video
Rico Nasty unveils latest visual for "Turn It Up"
NLE Choppa heads to London for "LOCK IN" visual
Shordie Shordie shares new "How High" visual
Buju Banton recruits Snoop Dogg for "High Life"
Trending
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!
Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'
In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!
Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!
Diddy performs at Coachella with Metro Boomin and the viral "Love Is Blind" reunion
This week on “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we pull up to Coachella and talk about hip hop’s takeover of the major music festival. Attendees were surprised by our very own REVOLT Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs who performed “Creepin'” with Metro Boomin and The Weeknd.