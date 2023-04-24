Photo: Lerexis via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.24.2023

School shootings are practically an everyday occurrence in the U.S., and sadly, today (April 24) is no different. A gunman opened fire on the campus of Rose State College in Midwest City, Oklahoma earlier this afternoon, killing one person and injuring another.

The community college is located just outside Oklahoma City. By the time the school issued a warning online, the shooter had been apprehended. “We are currently experiencing an active shooter situation on campus,” the tweet read. “Please shelter in place and follow instructions from law enforcement officials.” All buildings on campus were cleared and the lockdown was lifted an hour later. To take extra precautions, all activities and classes at the school today and tomorrow (April 25) are canceled.

According to The Oklahoman, Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter told reporters that students and staff at the school were prepared for the incident after doing an active shooter drill just weeks before today’s events. Porter said that officers responded immediately when they received calls that someone had been shot, and when they confronted the suspect, they ordered him to drop the gun. They were able to take him into custody. He remains in the Midwest City jail.

“At this time what it appears is this is some type of domestic-related incident,” Porter said. The details of the relationship remain unclear.

The active shooter drill that members of the Rose State community did just a few weeks prior may have made a huge difference in just how things went down.

“I just think they did a fantastic job of listening to the school, and everybody staying down and not panicking because we didn’t know what was going on,” Porter admitted of everyone who was on campus at the time. “Thank the Lord, it was tragic, but it stopped right there and no one else was hurt.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ralph Yarl’s dad emphasizes Andrew Lester could have dialed 911: “To shoot was wrong”

By Aqua Boogie
  /  04.24.2023

Twitter users call out Kim Potter's early release after killing Daunte Wright

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.24.2023

Myles Cosgrove hired by sheriff's office three years after fatally shooting Breonna Taylor

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.23.2023

Ralph Yarl's father speaks out about his son's near-fatal shooting

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.23.2023

Mother speaks out after her son is killed for getting into the wrong car in Atlanta

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.23.2023

Gunman in Uvalde mass shooting wrote "LOL" in victims' blood on classroom white board

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.22.2023

Wiz Khalifa says Mac Miller fans keeping the late rapper's legacy alive is beautiful

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.22.2023

Ex-officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright to be released from prison next week

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

Colin Kaepernick to pay for autopsy of Georgia inmate who died in bed bug-infested cell

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

3 more suspects arrested and charged in Alabama Sweet 16 shooting

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.20.2023

Andrew Lester's grandson speaks out against him following the Ralph Yarl shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.20.2023

Andrew Lester's ex-wife gives harrowing insight into his temper following the Ralph Yarl shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.20.2023

Alabama teens charged with murder in birthday party shooting

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.19.2023

Homeowner who shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl makes his first appearance in court and pleads not guilty

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

Shanquella Robinson's dad condemns investigation: Y'all put a hole in this father's heart"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.19.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
RIP
Shootings

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ralph Yarl’s dad emphasizes Andrew Lester could have dialed 911: “To shoot was wrong”

By Aqua Boogie
  /  04.24.2023

Twitter users call out Kim Potter's early release after killing Daunte Wright

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.24.2023

Myles Cosgrove hired by sheriff's office three years after fatally shooting Breonna Taylor

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.23.2023

Ralph Yarl's father speaks out about his son's near-fatal shooting

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.23.2023

Mother speaks out after her son is killed for getting into the wrong car in Atlanta

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.23.2023

Gunman in Uvalde mass shooting wrote "LOL" in victims' blood on classroom white board

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.22.2023

Wiz Khalifa says Mac Miller fans keeping the late rapper's legacy alive is beautiful

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.22.2023

Ex-officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright to be released from prison next week

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

Colin Kaepernick to pay for autopsy of Georgia inmate who died in bed bug-infested cell

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

3 more suspects arrested and charged in Alabama Sweet 16 shooting

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.20.2023

Andrew Lester's grandson speaks out against him following the Ralph Yarl shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.20.2023

Andrew Lester's ex-wife gives harrowing insight into his temper following the Ralph Yarl shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.20.2023

Alabama teens charged with murder in birthday party shooting

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.19.2023

Homeowner who shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl makes his first appearance in court and pleads not guilty

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

Shanquella Robinson's dad condemns investigation: Y'all put a hole in this father's heart"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.19.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Interviews

Angela Yee knows she has a lot to prove with her new radio show -- but she's more than ready

“It is me starting all over again from scratch… I have a lot to prove. ...
By Ahmad Davis
  /  03.10.2023
View More