School shootings are practically an everyday occurrence in the U.S., and sadly, today (April 24) is no different. A gunman opened fire on the campus of Rose State College in Midwest City, Oklahoma earlier this afternoon, killing one person and injuring another.

The community college is located just outside Oklahoma City. By the time the school issued a warning online, the shooter had been apprehended. “We are currently experiencing an active shooter situation on campus,” the tweet read. “Please shelter in place and follow instructions from law enforcement officials.” All buildings on campus were cleared and the lockdown was lifted an hour later. To take extra precautions, all activities and classes at the school today and tomorrow (April 25) are canceled.

According to The Oklahoman, Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter told reporters that students and staff at the school were prepared for the incident after doing an active shooter drill just weeks before today’s events. Porter said that officers responded immediately when they received calls that someone had been shot, and when they confronted the suspect, they ordered him to drop the gun. They were able to take him into custody. He remains in the Midwest City jail.

“At this time what it appears is this is some type of domestic-related incident,” Porter said. The details of the relationship remain unclear.

The active shooter drill that members of the Rose State community did just a few weeks prior may have made a huge difference in just how things went down.

“I just think they did a fantastic job of listening to the school, and everybody staying down and not panicking because we didn’t know what was going on,” Porter admitted of everyone who was on campus at the time. “Thank the Lord, it was tragic, but it stopped right there and no one else was hurt.”