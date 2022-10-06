Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  10.06.2022

Buffalo police are investigating the death of 30-year-old Keaira Hudson. According to local news station WKBW 7, the woman’s family members say she was in an abusive marriage.

Hudson’s body was discovered in her SUV near Shawnee and Richlawn Avenues in Buffalo yesterday (Oct. 5) morning. The mother of three had been shot to death. A video that the victim posted to Facebook on Sept. 28 shows home security footage of a brutal beating, allegedly at the hands of her husband. “This is what this man [does] to me, but I’m always treated like I’m the abuser,” the Buffalo woman captioned the post.

Her sister Montaysha Jeter told the Buffalo news outlet, “She’s just been trying to get help. I’ve been with her going to police stations. She’s been texting me, sending me videos, giving me her phone password just in case.” Jeter revealed Hudson had been living with family members for safety. “She’s been staying at my mom’s house for the last couple of days and she was going to go to court today because he was trying to get custody,” Jeter shared.

The victim’s family added that the Buffalo mother even went as far as to start wearing a bulletproof vest whenever she would leave the home. When Hudson’s mother asked why she was wearing the vest, she reportedly responded, “Because mom, he’s going to kill me. You don’t understand.” Yesterday, the 30-year-old went to drop her three children off at school and planned to stop at court before heading to her job.

According to WKBW 7, one of Hudson’s daughters “saw everything that happened — including her mother’s murder.” Crimestoppers is now asking for tips to locate 45-year-old Adam Bennefield in connection to Hudson’s death. The Buffalo news station did not confirm whether or not he is the victim’s husband.

