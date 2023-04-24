Photo: Lionel Hahn / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.24.2023

Although Mother’s Day is still a while away, Cardi B is helping mommies get into the spirit early.

Earlier today (April 24), the Bronx native shared a Walmart ad on Twitter about the upcoming holiday starring herself. The 30-year-old artist’s personality shined through in the short clip as she said, “Welcome to motherhood.”

Then, Cardi B began discussing different essentials to help women with young kids while moving around in a baby room set. “Let me show y’all how I make it through the day… Check out all my mom hacks at walmartplus.mom. Walmart partner,” Cardi B captioned her Twitter post.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper is a parent herself. In 2018, she welcomed 4-year-old Kulture Kiari Cephus with her husband, Offset. Then in 2021, they added 1-year-old Wave Set Cephus to the family. Cardi B is also a stepmom to three additional children from Offset’s previous relationships.

Regarding her kids, Cardi B is like a lioness, always ready to protect her cubs. She also isn’t shy about voicing her concerns as a parent either. In a recent report, Cardi B called on parents to take precautions to protect their kids from predators. The call to action came after witnessing the controversial video about the Dalai Lama kissing a little boy and asking him to suck his tongue. 

The “Up” artist hopped on Twitter and tweeted, “This world is full of predators.” She continued, “They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing [are] our children. Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people with money and power, and our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t allow people to do to them.”

Cardi B later added that conversations between parents and kids about bad people and how to respond to such should start as soon as potty training.

