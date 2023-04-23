Paul Yarl says the path to justice for his 16-year-old son, Ralph Yarl, is already unfolding. The teen, who was shot in the head and arm when he accidentally went to the wrong house to pick up his younger brothers, is steadily on the mend, almost two weeks after the near-fatal encounter.

“I’m happy that charges were filed because, for some time, there were no charges,” Paul told NBC 41 on Saturday (April 22). “The shooter was out on the streets, and it didn’t sit well with me. He’s going to go through the court, the jury will listen to the case, and there’s going to be a verdict. I can’t wait for that.”

After days of protests outside of his Kansas City home, the alleged shooter, Andrew Lester, surrendered to police on Tuesday (April 18). He was subsequently released on a $200,000 bond the following day. The 84-year-old has been charged with felony first-degree assault and armed criminal action. During his first court appearance on April 19, he pleaded not guilty. He stands accused of firing multiple rounds at the stellar student with no questions asked after Ralph rang his doorbell, expecting to retrieve his younger twin brothers.

The entire ordeal has been an emotional rollercoaster for the Yarl family. “It’s been a lot of prayers, a lot of gratitude, also a lot of disappointments,” said the father of three. The exceptionally talented young man was released from the hospital on Monday (April 17). Despite suffering an extensive wound above his left eye, doctors said it is miraculous that the bullet that was lodged in his head for 12 hours did not cause more severe damage.

“Ralph continues to improve every single day,” said Paul, adding that “we try to be careful with his emotions.” The stunned father told the news outlet he felt anger after learning how his son had been senselessly harmed. “When I started hearing the details about the shooter shooting Ralph, not once but multiple times, including trying to finish up Ralph, I was angry. Like, who would harm Ralph?” he asked.

“You turn on the news, [and] you hear gun violence or kids being killed. You always have that thought that it could happen, but I never imagined it happening to my boys because my boys are just so well-mannered. I always had that confidence that trouble would never ever come their way,” Paul continued.

Ralph, a saxophone player and beloved member of his community, has been scouted by Ivy League schools. His father noted, “Growing up, Ralph was an exceptional kid. He was always one of the best kids in the class. [He] always want[ed] to make his teachers love him. Ralph played sports. Ralph was raised in the church. He did everything.” He said his son’s future remains bright despite this harrowing chapter that continues to unfold. “Whatever he chooses to do, he’s going to be one of the best. He’s going to do good, and those stories will overcome the shooting. I believe so,” he said.