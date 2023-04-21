Photo: Manu1174 via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.21.2023

Netflix’s upcoming Queen Cleopatra docudrama isn’t sitting well with one Egyptian man. Mahmoud al-Semary, a lawyer in the North African nation, filed a lawsuit with Egypt’s public prosecutor against the streaming giant for its portrayal of the pharaoh.

“Most of what Netflix’s platform displays does not conform to Islamic and societal values and principles, especially Egyptian ones,” the complaint read, according to Egypt Independent. The trailer, he claimed, contradicts Egyptian history.

Al-Semary believes that the documentary promotes Afrocentrism and inaccurately portrays Cleopatra’s race. “Netflix is trying to provoke confusion by spreading false and deceptive facts that the origin of the Egyptian civilization is Black,” he said, per the BBC. The show, he continued, will “promote the Afrocentric thinking… which includes slogans and writings aimed at distorting and erasing the Egyptian identity.”

“In order to preserve the Egyptian national and cultural identity among Egyptians all over the world there must be pride in the makings of such work,” he added. See the trailer for the forthcoming production below.

Cleopatra’s race has been a controversial subject in historical studies for centuries. While she was born in Alexandria, Egypt, she was descended from the Ptolemy line of rulers, whose history was in modern-day Greece. The Ptolemaic Kingdom was founded in 305 B.C. after Alexander the Great’s conquest of Persian-controlled Egypt.

Perhaps the most infamous on-screen portrayal of the pharaoh queen was Elizabeth Taylor donning heavy makeup and gold beads in 1963’s Cleopatra. In the new Netflix series, the ancient monarch will be played by Adele James, a British actress of mixed race. James’ appearances in the show’s promotional material is what led to al-Semary’s outrage.

Jada Pinkett Smith is an executive producer and narrator for “African Queens,” which will follow Cleopatra’s story in its upcoming second season. Like its first go-around, it will combine dramatic recreations of historical events with interviews discussing those developments. When speaking with Netflix about the upcoming season of the show, she expressed her desire in showing a Cleopatra that doesn’t look like Elizabeth Taylor, to say the least.

“We don’t often get to see or hear stories about Black queens, and that was really important for me, as well as for my daughter, and just for my community to be able to know those stories because there are tons of them!” the “Red Table Talk” host said. “The sad part is that we don’t have ready access to these historical women who were so powerful and were the backbones of African nations.”

Season 2 of “African Queens” premieres May 10.

