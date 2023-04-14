Jada Pinkett Smith is staying out of the drama and in her bag. On Wednesday (April 12), Netflix dropped the trailer to “Queen Cleopatra,” a project that promises to show a new look at one of the most historic figures to rule Egypt.

“From executive producer Jada Pinkett Smith comes a new documentary series exploring the lives of prominent and iconic African queens. This season will feature Cleopatra, the world’s most famous, powerful, and misunderstood woman — a daring queen whose beauty and romances came to overshadow her real asset: her intellect. Cleopatra’s heritage has been the subject of much academic debate, which has often been ignored by Hollywood. Now, our series re-assesses this fascinating part of her story,” a description of the new program states on Netflix’s YouTube account.

Smith also serves as a narrator for the show, which sees the Egyptian royals as powerful Black members of society. “There was a time long ago, when women ruled with unparalleled power, as warriors, as queens, mothers of nations,” the “Red Table Talk” host began in the teaser. “And there was none among them more iconic than Cleopatra,” she continued. The 51-year-old also expressed her gratitude for being involved in the project with a social media post.

“I’ve really enjoyed exploring the life of Queen Cleopatra through this docuseries I’ve had the pleasure of executive producing. My hope is that you will learn as much as I have about this fascinating woman,” Smith confessed in an Instagram post, which also included the sneak peak. “Cleopatra is a queen who many know about, but not in her truth. She’s been displayed as overtly sexual, excessive, and corrupt, yet she was a strategist, an intellect, a commanding force of nature, who fought to protect her kingdom… and her heritage is highly debated. This season will dive deeper into her history and reassesses this fascinating part of her story. Starts streaming [on] May 10,” the Emmy Award winner added.