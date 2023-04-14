Photo: Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.14.2023

Jada Pinkett Smith is staying out of the drama and in her bag. On Wednesday (April 12), Netflix dropped the trailer to “Queen Cleopatra,” a project that promises to show a new look at one of the most historic figures to rule Egypt.

“From executive producer Jada Pinkett Smith comes a new documentary series exploring the lives of prominent and iconic African queens. This season will feature Cleopatra, the world’s most famous, powerful, and misunderstood woman — a daring queen whose beauty and romances came to overshadow her real asset: her intellect. Cleopatra’s heritage has been the subject of much academic debate, which has often been ignored by Hollywood. Now, our series re-assesses this fascinating part of her story,” a description of the new program states on Netflix’s YouTube account.

Smith also serves as a narrator for the show, which sees the Egyptian royals as powerful Black members of society. “There was a time long ago, when women ruled with unparalleled power, as warriors, as queens, mothers of nations,” the “Red Table Talk” host began in the teaser. “And there was none among them more iconic than Cleopatra,” she continued. The 51-year-old also expressed her gratitude for being involved in the project with a social media post.

“I’ve really enjoyed exploring the life of Queen Cleopatra through this docuseries I’ve had the pleasure of executive producing. My hope is that you will learn as much as I have about this fascinating woman,” Smith confessed in an Instagram post, which also included the sneak peak. “Cleopatra is a queen who many know about, but not in her truth. She’s been displayed as overtly sexual, excessive, and corrupt, yet she was a strategist, an intellect, a commanding force of nature, who fought to protect her kingdom… and her heritage is highly debated. This season will dive deeper into her history and reassesses this fascinating part of her story. Starts streaming [on] May 10,” the Emmy Award winner added.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Tina Turner gives Angela Bassett her flowers in touching 'TIME100' tribute

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.14.2023

"Snowfall" episode has Twitter pulling teeth after Franklin ends up $73M short thanks to a close relative

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

Kid Cudi stars in new trailer for the upcoming film 'Crater'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Martin Lawrence, Will Smith spotted filming 'Bad Boys 4'

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023

Famous Animal salutes late Memphis stars Gangsta Boo, Young Dolph and Big Scarr

By Vayda Sorel
  /  04.13.2023

Billy Porter will play James Baldwin in Byron Allen-produced biopic

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.13.2023

Jamie Foxx fans respond to star's medical emergency: "Don't scare me like that"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023

Mo’Nique is ready to collect her allegedly long-overdue checks as she sues CBS & Paramount over “The Parkers” royalties

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.13.2023

Jamie Foxx is reportedly in recovery following medical complication

By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

Nicki Minaj is taking her storytelling abilities to new heights in “Lady Danger” starring role with 50 Cent

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.13.2023

Chlöe Bailey's initial reaction to going solo: "I was like, 'Can I do this without Halle?'"

By Payton Wilson
  /  04.12.2023

Nick Cannon opens up about being mentored by Will Smith and how he reacted to the 2022 Oscars slap

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Halle Bailey spends Easter at the White House reading "The Little Mermaid: Make A Splash" to children

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Omarion continues his acting journey with a starring role in Allblk's series "Involved"

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Keke Palmer hints at making a lullaby album after Apple Music interview

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
Jada Pinkett Smith
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Tina Turner gives Angela Bassett her flowers in touching 'TIME100' tribute

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.14.2023

"Snowfall" episode has Twitter pulling teeth after Franklin ends up $73M short thanks to a close relative

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

Kid Cudi stars in new trailer for the upcoming film 'Crater'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Martin Lawrence, Will Smith spotted filming 'Bad Boys 4'

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023

Famous Animal salutes late Memphis stars Gangsta Boo, Young Dolph and Big Scarr

By Vayda Sorel
  /  04.13.2023

Billy Porter will play James Baldwin in Byron Allen-produced biopic

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.13.2023

Jamie Foxx fans respond to star's medical emergency: "Don't scare me like that"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023

Mo’Nique is ready to collect her allegedly long-overdue checks as she sues CBS & Paramount over “The Parkers” royalties

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.13.2023

Jamie Foxx is reportedly in recovery following medical complication

By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

Nicki Minaj is taking her storytelling abilities to new heights in “Lady Danger” starring role with 50 Cent

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.13.2023

Chlöe Bailey's initial reaction to going solo: "I was like, 'Can I do this without Halle?'"

By Payton Wilson
  /  04.12.2023

Nick Cannon opens up about being mentored by Will Smith and how he reacted to the 2022 Oscars slap

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Halle Bailey spends Easter at the White House reading "The Little Mermaid: Make A Splash" to children

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Omarion continues his acting journey with a starring role in Allblk's series "Involved"

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Keke Palmer hints at making a lullaby album after Apple Music interview

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Autism and Black children in America being diagnosed at a higher rate -- and later -- than white kids

April is Autism Awareness Month and we wanted to explore it as it relates to ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.07.2023
View More