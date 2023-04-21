Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images and Momodu Mansaray / Stringer via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

Jack Harlow made headlines back in March thanks to the exciting announcement of his official film debut. The Kentucky-raised star landed the lead role in 20th Century’s forthcoming reboot of White Men Can’t Jump, a well-loved classic about a privileged guy who ironically turns out to be the secret weapon in a basketball tournament. His rival-turned-friend is played by Sinqua Walls.

Yesterday (April 20), the movie’s official trailer premiered, giving fans an exciting sneak peek of what to expect from the remake. The clip opens up with a scene of Harlow walking into a gym, where he is immediately met with pushback.

“You assumed I couldn’t hoop because I’m white, which is incredibly outdated,” he tells Walls’ character, to which Walls jabs back, “No, I assumed you couldn’t hoop because you were dressed like a white girl at Whole Foods.”

In a previous interview featuring Calmatic, the film’s director, he explained how the “First Class” rapper got the job. “It was a moment where we were really having a hard time figuring out who we were gonna go out to for this role, and before we even had a big list of names, someone just brought up the name Jack Harlow. I think it was one of the interns. They just said, ‘How about Jack Harlow?’ And it was one of those moments where everyone just froze for a second and looked around the room like, ‘Oh, s**t, it might be him,'” he recalled.

Back in May 2022, Harlow officially unveiled his highly anticipated sophomore album Come Home The Kids Miss You. The project was equipped with 15 tracks and features from music giants like Pharrell Williams, Drake, Lil Wayne, and Justin Timberlake. Although he has been busy shooting, he has also made time to drop off some standout guest verses on recent tracks like “Yungen” by Rod Wave, “Psychic” by Chris Brown, “Mockingbird Valley” by DJ Drama, and more.

Be sure to press play on the new trailer for White Men Can’t Jump down below and keep an eye out for it on Hulu on May 19.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
Jack Harlow
Rap
Sinqua Walls

