Photo: Screenshot from Quando Rondo’s “Counting Bands” video
By Regina Cho
  /  04.20.2023

Quando Rondo blessed fans with his latest album, Recovery, back in March. The 20-track offering housed a sole feature from frequent collaborator NBA YoungBoy, who joined him on the project’s emotional outro, “Give Me A Sign.” Yesterday (April 19), the Georgia-raised rapper released the latest visual for “Counting Bands” from the LP. The new clip was directed by Rich Porter and sees Rondo riding around for the night in his car as he spits some bars about his rockstar lifestyle:

“Ridin’ in the foreign, it’s a brand new Lamborghini, shorty said she with me ’til the end, I wanna see it/ I’ma roll this dope up, ridin’ ’round strapped while counting bands, yeah, lil’ shorty say she really dig my swag, that I’m handsome/ I told Jakiyah grandma, ‘Don’t you ever call me grandson,’ no, that b**ch can’t get my number, mama know I ain’t got no manners”

Along with Recovery’s release, he also explained the reason behind the title he chose. “I’m tryna recover from a lot man. I’m tryna recover from lost times with my child and with my family. I’m tryna recover from losing relatives and losing my main man. I’m trying to recover my career. I’m tryna recover my mind, my mental,” he said in an Instagram video.

Throughout 2022, the Still Taking Risks rapper treated fans with plenty of loose drops like “War Baby,” “Jakiyah,” “Dead Wrong,” and “24,” the last of which paid homage to the late legend Kobe Bryant. He closed out the year with 3860, his joint project with NBA YoungBoy. Aside from his own releases, he contributed guest verses on tracks like “Birdz” by 88GLAM, “How I Feel (Remix)” by T.R.U., and more.

Be sure to press play on Quando Rondo’s brand new “Counting Bands” music video down below.

Snoop Dogg celebrates 4/20 with limited edition 'Doggystyle' vinyl box set

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.20.2023

Lil Uzi Vert responds to haters' comments by embracing Leslie Chow alter ego

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.20.2023

Amy Luciani is on her grind in new "Bag Lady" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.20.2023

Nines unveils new visual for "Tony Soprano 2"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.20.2023

Dizzy Wright returns with new visual for "When The Hate Come"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.20.2023

JID adds Asia, New Zealand, and Australia dates to worldwide tour

By Regina Cho
  /  04.20.2023

Studio Sessions | Randy Lanphear says Swae Lee definitely has a solo album on the way

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.20.2023

Scar Lip pays a visit to Funk Flex for new freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  04.20.2023

Deante' Hitchcock returns with new "Woah!" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.20.2023

Jim Jones joins Spottie WiFi on "Buy The Dips"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.20.2023

Killer Mike announces release date for 'MICHAEL' album

By Jon Powell
  /  04.20.2023

Kash Doll drops off new "INTRO" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.20.2023

REVOLT Premiere: Sukihana and Afro B get lit off "Casamigos" in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.19.2023

Polo G joins Hotboii for new "WTF (Remix)" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Baka Not Nice returns with "Took A Trip" single

By Jon Powell
  /  04.19.2023
