Quando Rondo blessed fans with his latest album, Recovery, back in March. The 20-track offering housed a sole feature from frequent collaborator NBA YoungBoy, who joined him on the project’s emotional outro, “Give Me A Sign.” Yesterday (April 19), the Georgia-raised rapper released the latest visual for “Counting Bands” from the LP. The new clip was directed by Rich Porter and sees Rondo riding around for the night in his car as he spits some bars about his rockstar lifestyle:

“Ridin’ in the foreign, it’s a brand new Lamborghini, shorty said she with me ’til the end, I wanna see it/ I’ma roll this dope up, ridin’ ’round strapped while counting bands, yeah, lil’ shorty say she really dig my swag, that I’m handsome/ I told Jakiyah grandma, ‘Don’t you ever call me grandson,’ no, that b**ch can’t get my number, mama know I ain’t got no manners”

Along with Recovery’s release, he also explained the reason behind the title he chose. “I’m tryna recover from a lot man. I’m tryna recover from lost times with my child and with my family. I’m tryna recover from losing relatives and losing my main man. I’m trying to recover my career. I’m tryna recover my mind, my mental,” he said in an Instagram video.

Throughout 2022, the Still Taking Risks rapper treated fans with plenty of loose drops like “War Baby,” “Jakiyah,” “Dead Wrong,” and “24,” the last of which paid homage to the late legend Kobe Bryant. He closed out the year with 3860, his joint project with NBA YoungBoy. Aside from his own releases, he contributed guest verses on tracks like “Birdz” by 88GLAM, “How I Feel (Remix)” by T.R.U., and more.

Be sure to press play on Quando Rondo’s brand new “Counting Bands” music video down below.