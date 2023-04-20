Photo: Screenshot of Deante’ Hitchcock’s “Woah!” video
By Regina Cho
  /  04.20.2023

Over the last few weeks, Deante’ Hitchcock has been treating fans with well-received loose drops like “Drunk AF” and “U Were Right I Was Wrong.” Yesterday (April 19), he added onto the list with his latest track, “Woah!” The accompanying vibrant visual was directed by Caleb Seales and sees the Atlanta rapper letting loose and enjoying his day partying in a mansion. On the song, he shows off his signature playful and witty flow:

Casamigos flowing through my blood stream, pop it like a perc, but she don’t really do the drug thing/ Yeah, will I do ya dirty like a tub ring, or do I really like you it’s an all of the above thing/ Know that s**t ain’t really fair, but I don’t really care, I’m with all the games when I’m in town like the city fair yea, back home baby mad, but I don’t care about it/ My ex broke my heart I swear she ruined it for everybody, now she blowing up my text saying she ain’t pressed”

The “Feelings” emcee also recently took to Instagram to provide fans with an honest update about how he has been feeling in terms of his career. “Keeping it all the way honest, I’ve been afraid that people ain’t really listening to me like that no more. I don’t even know if the s**t’s true, but this fear has been gripping me for a minute. I felt like the pandemic derailed me in a crazy way, but it’s time to let that fear go,” he wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deante’ Hitchcock (@deantevh)


Hitchcock closed out 2022 with a two-pack titled Callin’ All My Children. Equipped with assists from Big K.R.I.T. and Westside Boogie, the short bundle was a follow-up to his “Alone” single and his Valentine’s Day-themed EP, Everyday The 14th, that arrived a few months prior.

Be sure to press play on Deante’ Hitchcock’s brand new “Woah!” music video down below.

Jim Jones joins Spottie WiFi on "Buy The Dips"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.20.2023

Killer Mike announces release date for 'MICHAEL' album

By Jon Powell
  /  04.20.2023

Kash Doll drops off new "INTRO" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.20.2023

REVOLT Premiere: Sukihana and Afro B get lit off "Casamigos" in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.19.2023

Polo G joins Hotboii for new "WTF (Remix)" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Baka Not Nice returns with "Took A Trip" single

By Jon Powell
  /  04.19.2023

Erykah Badu announces "Unfollow Me Tour" with Yasiin Bey

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Bad Bunny teams up with Grupo Frontera for "un x100to"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.19.2023

City Girls' Yung Miami doubles down on summertime for the duo's next album release

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

Juicy J drops off new "Different Type of Time" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

NLE Choppa links up with Fivio Foreign for new “DOPE” video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Rowdy Rebel drops off new "Boppin" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Killer Mike connects with Andre 3000 and Future on new snippet

By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023

Offset thanks Calvin Harris for Takeoff Coachella tribute

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.18.2023

Swizz Beatz teases new JAY-Z and Lil Wayne collaboration

By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023
