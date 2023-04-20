Over the last few weeks, Deante’ Hitchcock has been treating fans with well-received loose drops like “Drunk AF” and “U Were Right I Was Wrong.” Yesterday (April 19), he added onto the list with his latest track, “Woah!” The accompanying vibrant visual was directed by Caleb Seales and sees the Atlanta rapper letting loose and enjoying his day partying in a mansion. On the song, he shows off his signature playful and witty flow:

“Casamigos flowing through my blood stream, pop it like a perc, but she don’t really do the drug thing/ Yeah, will I do ya dirty like a tub ring, or do I really like you it’s an all of the above thing/ Know that s**t ain’t really fair, but I don’t really care, I’m with all the games when I’m in town like the city fair yea, back home baby mad, but I don’t care about it/ My ex broke my heart I swear she ruined it for everybody, now she blowing up my text saying she ain’t pressed”

The “Feelings” emcee also recently took to Instagram to provide fans with an honest update about how he has been feeling in terms of his career. “Keeping it all the way honest, I’ve been afraid that people ain’t really listening to me like that no more. I don’t even know if the s**t’s true, but this fear has been gripping me for a minute. I felt like the pandemic derailed me in a crazy way, but it’s time to let that fear go,” he wrote.

Hitchcock closed out 2022 with a two-pack titled Callin’ All My Children. Equipped with assists from Big K.R.I.T. and Westside Boogie, the short bundle was a follow-up to his “Alone” single and his Valentine’s Day-themed EP, Everyday The 14th, that arrived a few months prior.

Be sure to press play on Deante’ Hitchcock’s brand new “Woah!” music video down below.