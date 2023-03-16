At the top of 2023, Deante’ Hitchcock started the year strong with his “U Were Right I Was Wrong” single. Today (March 16), the Atlanta emcee returns with his official follow-up titled “Drunk AF.” The track is an homage to the all too common feeling of dialing the phone after a few drinks. On the song, he shows off his signature playful flow as he raps about receiving an unexpected call:

“Say I don’t care at all, but I love it when you call me, drunk as f**k, drunk as f**k/ Girl I see you callin’, you know I don’t pick up for no FaceTimes but if it’s for you, I’mma make time/ We been f**kin’ ’round a minute lowkey, whenever she hit me, she say come and get me/ Why you babysitting, gon’ pour another shot of that/ Ex steady callin’, I ain’t callin’ back, but when my baby hit my line, it’s time to skrrt off”

Hitchcock closed out 2022 with a two-pack titled Callin’ All My Children. Equipped with assists from Big K.R.I.T. and Westside Boogie, the short bundle was a follow-up to his “Alone” single and his Valentine’s Day-themed EP, Everyday The 14th, that arrived a few months prior.

The “Feelings” rapper dropped off his last full-length album, BETTER, back in 2020. The 13-track project included guest features from names like JID, Young Nudy, 6LACK, Miguel, and St. Beauty. Months later, the body of work doubled in length as he circled back to unveil a two-disc deluxe version, adding on new features from Kenny Mason, Reason, Ro James, JaelSpeaks, and Guapdad 4000 across 20 total tracks. Before that, Hitchcock dropped off his well-received projects Just A Sample 2 and Good in 2019 and 2016, respectively.

Be sure to press play on Deante’ Hitchcock’s brand new “Drunk AF” single down below.