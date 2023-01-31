Photo: Cover art for Deante Hitchcock’s “U Were Right I was Wrong” single
By Regina Cho
  /  01.31.2023

Over the weekend, Deante’ Hitchcock made his return with “U Were Right I Was Wrong.” For his first release of the year, the Atlanta emcee teamed up with acclaimed producer !llmind to provide a playful new play-by-play of relationship woes. On the track, he vividly provides the details of an argument he’s having with his partner, ultimately placing the blame on himself:

“Do you love me? Say you do and won’t put nothing else above me/ You seen my good, seen my bad, seen my ugly but even still you ain’t never seemed to judge me/ I must be lucky but do you need me like I need you? If you do then come and see me/ Love is hard how you make it look so easy, thinking ’bout you, girl, I got it on the repeat, I want ya deeply/ My hardest day is always when you far away”

Hitchcock closed out 2022 with a two-pack titled Callin’ All My Children. Equipped with assists from Big K.R.I.T. and Westside Boogie, the short bundle was a follow-up to his “Alone” single and his Valentine’s Day-themed EP, Everyday The 14th, that arrived a few months prior.

The “Feelings” rapper dropped off his last full-length album, BETTER, back in 2020. The 13-track project included guest features from names like JID, Young Nudy, 6LACK, Miguel, and St. Beauty. Months later, the body of work doubled in length as he circled back to unveil a two-disc deluxe version, adding on new features from Kenny Mason, Reason, Ro James, JaelSpeaks, and Guapdad 4000 across 20 total tracks. Before that, Hitchcock dropped off his well-received projects Just A Sample 2 and Good in 2019 and 2016, respectively.

Be sure to press play on Deante’ Hitchcock’s brand new “U Were Right I was Wrong” single down below.

