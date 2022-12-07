Last year, Dende dropped off A Happy Man, his 10-track project that boasted appearances from Chris Patrick, Bairi, Stockz, Jon Swaii, and Lakeita Valon. Since then, he has treated fans with loose tracks like “Block Me,” “Round Trip To Atlanta,” and more. Today (Dec. 7), the Texas-raised rapper shared his brand new single titled “Georgia” and recruited Deante Hitchcock for the assist. On the song, Dende handles the opening hook and sings about the key components for a smooth drive:

“Told her meet me out in Georgia, we could let the windows down right now/ And we could listen to all the, listen to all them songs that you can’t turn down/ Met a Taurus, call her my Atlanta fling, like to rock designer, love the finer things”

In a recent interview, Dende opened up about the not-so-typical life that comes with pursuing a career as an artist. “I’m a full-time dreamer,” he said. “I make music, so to make music or do anything hard, you gotta be dreaming. It’s not a regular life. It’s not regular, you just fly somewhere after two days notice and be like, alright, we’re going to do a bunch of stuff to maybe get me a little bit closer to the dream that I’m trying to get. When I talk to my friends that have jobs, they get very confused on what we be doing. I feel like a lot of my days are like daydreaming.”

Last year, Atlanta’s very own Hitchcock shared the deluxe upgrade of his BETTER album. The original version included guest features from names like JID, Young Nudy, 6LACK, Miguel, and St. Beauty. The body of work doubled in length as Hitchcock circled back to unveil a two-disc version (20 tracks long) with additional features from Kenny Mason, Reason, Ro James, Jaelspeaks, and Guapdad 4000.

Be sure to press play on Dende’s brand new “Georgia” single featuring Deante Hitchcock down below.