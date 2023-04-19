Photo: FilmMagic / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.19.2023

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Frank Ocean‘s headlining performance at Coachella for three years. The “White Ferrari” crooner gave a memorable show on Sunday (April 16), though perhaps not for the best reasons. Production problems and a shortened set led to mixed reactions from attendees and observers alike.

After a polarizing first weekend at Coachella, Ocean won’t be back for round two this coming Sunday (April 23). A rep for the Blonde singer told Rolling Stone in a statement today (April 19) that he has canceled his scheduled performance to close out the California festival this weekend. Ocean suffered two fractures and a sprain in his left leg during the first week of the festival, and a doctor advised that he not perform his second show.

Ocean acknowledged that his first weekend set didn’t live up to his own expectations and shared his hope to connect with audiences in another venue in the future. “It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon,” he said in a statement.

The headlining set at Coachella last Sunday marked the Odd Future member’s first live show since 2017. He was originally slated to headline the massive festival in 2020 before the pandemic hit. Coachella officials confirmed in 2021 that he would headline the fest in 2023.

Needless to say, the expectations were high for Ocean’s grand return to the stage. Fans who weren’t able to attend were looking forward to watching the livestream online. But ahead of the show, it was announced that the show wouldn’t be livestreamed on Coachella‘s official YouTube channel. He eventually took the stage around 11 p.m., an hour after his scheduled start time. As a result, he had to cut his set short to abide by the festival’s strict midnight curfew.

This is the second year in a row a Coachella closing headliner has pulled out with short notice. In April 2022, Kanye West dropped out less than two weeks before he was meant to perform. He was replaced by Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

REVOLT Premiere: Sukihana and Afro B get lit off "Casamigos" in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.19.2023

Seth Meyers hilariously recalls passing out after day drinking with Rihanna

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.19.2023

Toosii delivers new "Favorite Song" live performance

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Teyana Taylor gets candid about how her real-life experiences helped morph her 'A Thousand and One' character

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

Erykah Badu announces "Unfollow Me Tour" with Yasiin Bey

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Bad Bunny teams up with Grupo Frontera for "un x100to"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.19.2023

Dinner Party unveils new album 'Enigmatic Society'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.19.2023

Alicia Keys officially announces "KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Offset thanks Calvin Harris for Takeoff Coachella tribute

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.18.2023

Post Malone marks return with "Chemical" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

Tour Tales | SiR was overwhelmed by the crowd's reaction at Dreamville Festival

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.18.2023

Yung Bleu unveils latest visual for "Casamigos Nights"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.17.2023

Frank Ocean hints at new album during 2023 Coachella set

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

Shenseea returns with new visual for "Curious"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.17.2023

21 Savage flexes his vocal range while adding bass to Usher's "My Boo"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Coachella
Frank Ocean
Pop
R&B

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

REVOLT Premiere: Sukihana and Afro B get lit off "Casamigos" in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.19.2023

Seth Meyers hilariously recalls passing out after day drinking with Rihanna

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.19.2023

Toosii delivers new "Favorite Song" live performance

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Teyana Taylor gets candid about how her real-life experiences helped morph her 'A Thousand and One' character

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

Erykah Badu announces "Unfollow Me Tour" with Yasiin Bey

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Bad Bunny teams up with Grupo Frontera for "un x100to"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.19.2023

Dinner Party unveils new album 'Enigmatic Society'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.19.2023

Alicia Keys officially announces "KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Offset thanks Calvin Harris for Takeoff Coachella tribute

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.18.2023

Post Malone marks return with "Chemical" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

Tour Tales | SiR was overwhelmed by the crowd's reaction at Dreamville Festival

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.18.2023

Yung Bleu unveils latest visual for "Casamigos Nights"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.17.2023

Frank Ocean hints at new album during 2023 Coachella set

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

Shenseea returns with new visual for "Curious"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.17.2023

21 Savage flexes his vocal range while adding bass to Usher's "My Boo"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Skye Townsend and the ascent of Black lady comedians

In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, Skye Townsend and Gabrielle Dennis discuss the upcoming ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.14.2023
View More