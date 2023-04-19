Photo: Cover art for Baka Not Nice’s “Took A Trip” single
By Jon Powell
  /  04.19.2023

On Friday (April 14), Baka Not Nice marked his return with “Took A Trip,” his first solo release since the September 2022 drop “Body & A Face.” The Darren Fraser-backed number sees the Canadian bodyguard-turned-rapper flexing about his lifestyle.

“Just took a trip, Turks and Caicos, I’m kickin’ up my feet, just took a trip, my security keep the sticks, I took a trip, I’m switchin’ fits ’cause I know these n**gas bait, these n**gas ain’t seen me, they bettеr call Ray, tell this girl, I ain’t seen her, I don’t know wherе she come from, why she playin’ all these games when she knows she wanna c**? I’m rockin’ Louis tracksuits, this is 5K, I’m in the back of the Maybach, that’s feng shui…”

A prominent member of OVO Sound, Baka made notable appearances on Drake’s Nothing Was The Same, Views, and More Life albums. As far as his own discography, he kicked things off with the 2016 bangers “AKA,” “Whip,” and “TCHC,” all of which were produced by Murda Beatz. In 2018, he liberated his debut EP, 4Milli, an eight-track offering named in honor of his son. The following year brought forth another short play titled no long talk. complete with a couple of assists from Giggs and Juicy J.

In an interview with Billboard, Baka opened up about how he began his relationship with his “God’s Plan” collaborator.

“I had just got out of prison, and Preme had already been in the rap game with Drake and they were friends,” he revealed. “I got introduced to him right away and since then we never left each other’s side. I met him on like a Tuesday, and by that Thursday, it was on and popping from there.”

Press play on a visualizer for Baka Not Nice’s “Took A Trip” single below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Polo G joins Hotboii for new "WTF (Remix)" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Erykah Badu announces "Unfollow Me Tour" with Yasiin Bey

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

City Girls' Yung Miami doubles down on summertime for the duo's next album release

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

Juicy J drops off new "Different Type of Time" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

NLE Choppa links up with Fivio Foreign for new “DOPE” video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Rowdy Rebel drops off new "Boppin" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Killer Mike connects with Andre 3000 and Future on new snippet

By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023

Offset thanks Calvin Harris for Takeoff Coachella tribute

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.18.2023

Swizz Beatz teases new JAY-Z and Lil Wayne collaboration

By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023

El Michels Affair and Black Thought bring forth 'Glorious Game' album

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

EST Gee drops new “LIE TO ME SOME MORE" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Check out Shame Gang's 'Better Late Than Never' LP with Smoke DZA, Skyzoo, and more

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

Westside Gunn announces new album

By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023

Post Malone marks return with "Chemical" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

Wiz Khalifa asks "Why Not Not Why" in latest music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Baka Not Nice
Rap
Singles

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Polo G joins Hotboii for new "WTF (Remix)" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Erykah Badu announces "Unfollow Me Tour" with Yasiin Bey

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

City Girls' Yung Miami doubles down on summertime for the duo's next album release

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

Juicy J drops off new "Different Type of Time" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

NLE Choppa links up with Fivio Foreign for new “DOPE” video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Rowdy Rebel drops off new "Boppin" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Killer Mike connects with Andre 3000 and Future on new snippet

By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023

Offset thanks Calvin Harris for Takeoff Coachella tribute

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.18.2023

Swizz Beatz teases new JAY-Z and Lil Wayne collaboration

By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023

El Michels Affair and Black Thought bring forth 'Glorious Game' album

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

EST Gee drops new “LIE TO ME SOME MORE" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Check out Shame Gang's 'Better Late Than Never' LP with Smoke DZA, Skyzoo, and more

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

Westside Gunn announces new album

By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023

Post Malone marks return with "Chemical" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

Wiz Khalifa asks "Why Not Not Why" in latest music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Skye Townsend and the ascent of Black lady comedians

In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, Skye Townsend and Gabrielle Dennis discuss the upcoming ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.14.2023
View More