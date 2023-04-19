On Friday (April 14), Baka Not Nice marked his return with “Took A Trip,” his first solo release since the September 2022 drop “Body & A Face.” The Darren Fraser-backed number sees the Canadian bodyguard-turned-rapper flexing about his lifestyle.

“Just took a trip, Turks and Caicos, I’m kickin’ up my feet, just took a trip, my security keep the sticks, I took a trip, I’m switchin’ fits ’cause I know these n**gas bait, these n**gas ain’t seen me, they bettеr call Ray, tell this girl, I ain’t seen her, I don’t know wherе she come from, why she playin’ all these games when she knows she wanna c**? I’m rockin’ Louis tracksuits, this is 5K, I’m in the back of the Maybach, that’s feng shui…”

A prominent member of OVO Sound, Baka made notable appearances on Drake’s Nothing Was The Same, Views, and More Life albums. As far as his own discography, he kicked things off with the 2016 bangers “AKA,” “Whip,” and “TCHC,” all of which were produced by Murda Beatz. In 2018, he liberated his debut EP, 4Milli, an eight-track offering named in honor of his son. The following year brought forth another short play titled no long talk. complete with a couple of assists from Giggs and Juicy J.

In an interview with Billboard, Baka opened up about how he began his relationship with his “God’s Plan” collaborator.

“I had just got out of prison, and Preme had already been in the rap game with Drake and they were friends,” he revealed. “I got introduced to him right away and since then we never left each other’s side. I met him on like a Tuesday, and by that Thursday, it was on and popping from there.”

Press play on a visualizer for Baka Not Nice’s “Took A Trip” single below.