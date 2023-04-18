Earlier this month, Shame Gang dropped off his latest body of work, Better Late Than Never, a 12-song effort with additional appearances from Smoke DZA, Oswin Benjamin, Erick Lottary, Skyzoo, Rapper Big Pooh, Vanessa Ferguson, and more. In an Instagram post, the North Carolina-raised, DMV-based artist opened up about the obstacles that he experienced during the album’s creation.

“I put my everything in to this,” he said. “This is me, this is now, and this is what it will be. Every night fighting every urge to quit, leave the music all behind me, mourning the death [of] my brother, and all lead to this moment.”

Last Thursday (April 13), fans were treated to a new visual from Better Late Than Never for the standout track “I Survive,” an Ervin Ford-produced effort that features Cyanca and Dreamville’s own Lute. The track is full of poetic lines about striving for greatness, peace of mind, and financial freedom.

“Faith is just a word, so how can I put my trust in the powers you converse, it’s a back-and-forth game of cat and mouse, show me how to take the route with every pressure of my universe slowly breaking me, people I trusted faithfully seem to betray me blatantly, three years later, never knew what my mindstate would be, I need dollars and money flowing through honey trees, third eye vision, never convert to see what dummies see…”

Better Late Than Never follows the equally impressive NO SAFE HAVEN, which contained 14 dope cuts and collaborations alongside the likes of Carlitta Durand, Torae, Che Noir, DS Will, Kourvioisier, and RJ Hatton. Outside of his own work, this past March saw Shame Gang joining King on “The Covenant.” Press play on both Better Late Than Never and the Seven Foot Giant-directed clip for “I Survive” below.