Tyler, The Creator continues to break new records with his latest body of work. According to Billboard, the Cali star’s sixth studio LP, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, has officially landed at No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart in three different years (2021, 2022, and 2023) — its most recent placement in pole position was on Saturday (April 15). This is all thanks to a deluxe edition of the album, dubbed The Estate Sale, making landfall back in March.

CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST initially arrived in June of 2021 with 16 songs and additional features from DJ Drama, 42 Dugg, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell Williams, and more. The project earned both universal acclaim and peaked atop the Billboard 200 with 169,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. The aforementioned Estate Sale update added eight unreleased cuts and features alongside Vince Staples, Madlib, A$AP Rocky, and YG.

In addition to his latest achievement, this weekend also saw Tyler taking to the stage at this year’s Coachella Festival. During Kali Uchis‘ set, the Odd Future alum provided support for their Flower Boy collaboration “See You Again.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Tyler opened up about his rapping abilities for the Hulu series “RapCaviar Presents.”

“I’m a rapper. I love that s**t. It’s a beautiful thing,” he stated. “We’re good with words. We’re good with rhythm. We know pockets. We hear a collection of sounds and one thing and say, ‘Ahh, I know what could go over this.’ That takes a skill. Hey, we know narrative. Ah, I know what you’re feeling. I know how to put those in words where you can understand yourself better.”

If you missed it, you can stream CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale here.