Photo: Tibrina Hobson / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.14.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, in August 2022, Courtney Clenney (who also goes by Courtney Tailor professionally) was charged with the murder of her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli. The couple lived together in a Miami luxury apartment building when the then-25-year-old OnlyFans model fatally stabbed the 27-year-old during an argument.

In addition to being charged with second-degree murder, Clenney, 26, is also being sued by Obumseli’s family. His relatives have filed a lawsuit accusing the OnlyFans model of negligence, The New York Post shared today (April 14). According to legal documents, Obumseli’s loved ones claim they have amassed substantial expenses related to his funeral costs and other fees. The lawsuit also named the individual who owns the high-rise condo, One Paraiso, where the crime took place on Northeast Seventh Avenue in Edgewater.

While attempting to account for their financial losses, the family added they are also seeking damages to cover any past and future mental issues dealing with the sudden loss of the 27-year-old. “Courtney will defend this civil matter as vigorously as the pending criminal case,” the suspect’s attorney, Frank Prieto, said of the OnlyFans model. Prieto continued, “It is important to note that the Plaintiff (Estate of Obumseli) filed suit against the security company, building management company, and the owner’s [sic] of the apartment that Courtney rented. The Estate is seeking wrongful death damages in hopes of getting a huge payout because these companies have very high limits on their insurance policies. Courtney has no assets that the Estate can collect on.”

Clenney’s attorney added, “Courtney was a victim of domestic violence, and her actions the evening of April 3, 2022 were taken to save her life. Once she is vindicated in the criminal matter, the civil case will also fall apart.” Following Obumseli’s death, the blonde claimed she threw a knife at him in self-defense, although an autopsy report showed it was too deep in his chest for that to be the case. Shortly before the fatal encounter, she was also caught on the apartment building’s surveillance cameras violently beating him in an elevator as he turned away, attempting to shield himself from her blows.

After denying her bail, a judge noted, “There is no dispute that Defendant killed Victim in this case… the only factual issue in dispute is whether Defendant was acting in self-defense.”

