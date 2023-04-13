A new development in the tragic death of Cash App founder Bob Lee has emerged.

Today (April 13), San Francisco authorities have arrested a man in connection with the fatal stabbing of the 43-year-old tech executive, Mission Local reported. Early Thursday morning, local police revealed they apprehended Nima Momeni, the suspect, in Emeryville, California. According to the outlet, he is also a tech owner and was known to Lee.

On April 4, the San Francisco Police Department responded to a call about a possible stabbing in the 300 block of Main Street in Rincon Hill. Officers arrived on the scene and found Lee suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital, later succumbing to his injuries.

The outlet shared that police sources described the tragic incident as not being a robbery attempt nor a random attack. Instead, it’s believed that Lee and the suspect were driving through Downtown San Francisco in a vehicle belonging to Momeni.

While in the car together, a confrontation was allegedly ignited and continued as Lee exited the vehicle. The report added that the knife Momeni supposedly used on Lee was discovered by authorities not far from where law enforcement initially responded. When the news originally made its way online, Lee was unidentified. It wasn’t until Josh Goldbard, CEO of MobileCoin, released a statement that his death was confirmed.

“Our dear friend and colleague Bob Lee passed away yesterday at the age of 43, survived by a loving family and collection of close friends and collaborators… Bob was the genuine article,” he said. “He was made for the world that is being born right now. He was a child of dreams, and whatever he imagined, no matter how crazy, he made real.”

Lee founded Cash App, initially called Square Cash, in 2013. Just before his passing, Lee was visiting the West Coast city from Miami.