Chris Brown and Ciara are finally giving their fans what they’ve been waiting on — a collaboration.

Earlier today (April 13), the Virginia-born artist revealed through his Instagram Stories that he and Ciara have “some fire coming.” However, the R&B singer didn’t elaborate on the collaboration or its upcoming release date.

But without knowing the immediate details, fans are still thrilled to see two iconic artists and performers in the music industry teaming up on a new project. Brown and Ciara previously teased fans with what could happen when they linked up during the 2008 BET Awards. They surprised the audience with a special performance of Brown’s hit single “Take You Down” on the main stage.

During the number, fans went wild as the artists, dressed in all black, demonstrated natural chemistry with a waterfall as their background.

Fourteen years later, viewers came close to watching Ciara and Brown grace the stage together again. In November 2022, the 33-year-old songwriter was set to perform a musical tribute to the late Michael Jackson at the American Music Awards. But, the annual show canceled the performance he later shared.

It wasn’t until after the cancellation announcement that fans discovered Ciara was going to join Brown in his Jackson tribute. Both musicians released behind-the-scenes footage of dance rehearsals for the performance, showing fans what could have been.

And, as of late, the 37-year-old “Level Up” songwriter and her dancing male counterpart have delivered equally impressive music for listeners. In December 2022, Brown released two holiday singles featured on his BREEZY – It’s Giving Christmas album. Only four months into 2023, he has also unveiled collaborations with Jack Harlow and Chlöe Bailey.

Like Brown, Ciara entered the year ready to serve more anthems for her fan base. Last month, she dropped her latest single, “Da Girls,” and its accompanying music video.