On Thursday (April 12), The LOX (sans Sheek Louch), Rick Ross, and Fat Joe joined forces for a new single titled “The Game,” a Buda & Grandz, Mike Kuz, and Setfree-produced offering that was released in conjunction with sports betting company DraftKings. As such, the track is full of bars about working hard to achieve victory, beginning with an inspiring verse from Jadakiss.

“It’s nothing like the feeling of being in the building, all a sudden, the good guys turn into the villains, pure satisfaction inside of the action, you see it in the games, feel it in the captions, this is full contact, winning is a contract, don’t ever forget that, losing is a setback, you could learn a lot, though, it’s all about the clock, though, win, lose, or draw, the game never stops, though…”

“The Game” is accompanied by a black-and-white clip that mixes shots of current NBA frontrunners in action with a variety of terms used when placing bets. It’s the perfect clip given that the basketball league is in the beginning stages of the playoffs, a period when competition turns up to maximum levels. Unfortunately, none of the artists make any appearances.

It’s amazing to see how all parties have remained relevant in hip hop following decades-long careers. The LOX and Rick Ross liberated their most recent albums, Living Off Xperience and Richer Than I Ever Been, in 2020 and 2021, respectively. While Fat Joe’s latest solo LP, The Darkside Vol. 1, made landfall back in 2010, he’s continued his momentum via projects like Plata O Plomo with Remy Ma, Family Ties with Dre, and What Would Big Do 2021 with DJ Drama. Whether or not there’s more to come after “The Game” is yet to be seen. In the meantime, you can press play on the legendary collaboration below.