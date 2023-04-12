If you hope to see Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter perform soon, look no further than the Fondation Louis Vuitton’s Auditorium this weekend.

Earlier today (April 12), Roc Nation, the multihyphenate billionaire’s entertainment company, announced in English and French that JAY-Z would be heading to Paris, France to pay tribute to Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

The New York native will honor the late iconic artists with a celebratory concert that will coincide with the “Basquiat x Warhol. Painting Four Hands” exhibition. It will recognize the multiple canvas collaborations between the pair. The musical event will take place on Friday (April 14) at 9 p.m. Tiffany & Co. will serve as its sponsor.

The upcoming concert will mark JAY-Z’s first musical appearance since performing at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The 53-year-old mogul told TIDAL at the time that he did the performance out of respect for hip hop culture, which celebrates its 50th birthday this year.

“I thought about it, I was in my head, and I just broke down and said, ‘You know, it’s a four-minute verse.’ Again, for the culture, for hip hop, we got to do that,” JAY-Z stated of his “GOD DID” bars. “This ain’t your traditional song… It’s not your traditional structure of what you think a song that would be nominated for Song of the Year would sound like. It’s not what you expect. And for the culture and for hip hop, we got to do that.”

JAY-Z added, “We owe that. This thing that changed our lives. We got to do that. A four-minute verse performed at the Grammys. We owe it to the culture, and it ain’t even a burden. It’s a blessing. It’s easy and fun.”

He shared the televised ceremony screen alongside Lil Wayne, Fridayy, Rick Ross, DJ Khaled, and John Legend on the streets of downtown Los Angeles. Tickets for his upcoming performance are now available.