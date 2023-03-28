Yesterday (March 27), Complex released an interview with Damson Idris where he discussed his life as season six of the FX hit series “Snowfall” comes to an end. During the conversation, he talked about his relationship with socialite Lori Harvey as well as how entertainment mogul JAY-Z helped him be able to work in America.

Stars are no strangers to rumors, and one floating around as of late was that JAY-Z helped the British-Nigerian actor obtain his green card. “Hov didn’t offer that up. I had to ask him,” Idris responded when the host asked if that rumor was true. “But he’s done many things for me over the years. He’s always supported me. He supports everyone. He supports so many people that you don’t even know. Like, genuinely, I should tell everyone this right now: If you ever run into JAY-Z, just say, ‘Thank you,’ and keep it moving because he is definitely a pioneer of the culture, but of everything,” the 31-year-old added.

Idris also opened up about other people in his life. During the chat, he revealed how his friend, hip hop artist Tyler, The Creator, enjoys creating awkward moments when they’re out together. “He’s a great guy. He’s hilarious. You’ll introduce Tyler to someone important, and randomly, he’ll be like, ‘Yeah, me and Damson take bubble baths together,’ and you’re like, ‘Whoa. No, we don’t.’ He’s just like that,” he candidly confessed. When asked about his high-profile romance with Harvey, he confidently admitted, “Life is great.”

In addition to the final season of “Snowfall,” the young talent also recently appeared in Donald Glover’s latest thriller, “Swarm.” The series landed on Amazon Prime on March 17, and follows a fan exhibiting a rather intense obsession with their favorite singer. Idris starred alongside Dominique Fishback and Chlöe Bailey for the buzz-worthy role.