Young M.A shared last month that she was hospitalized for various health issues. Yesterday (April 9), the Brooklyn emcee took to social media to provide an update about her current condition, and thankfully, she confirmed she is doing a lot better.

“Long story short, basically, you know. It’s a small setback for a comeback,” Young M.A shared on her Instagram Story. “Unfortunately, I made a lot of wrong decisions in my life and things start to catch up with you, or whatever the case. I just want y’all to know, besides all that, I’m doing much better. I’ve been getting well. I’ve been very much sober. I don’t want to go specifically into details, ‘cause I really want to bring y’all along on my journey.”

She concluded by assuring fans that music and even a documentary is on the way, but it may take some time. “So, besides dropping some new music, I also have a documentary with my story… Y’all know I’m mysterious. I keep my personal problems to myself. But, now it’s time to express that to y’all. I know it be my fault,” she said. “I got y’all back. I’m still here and I ain’t going nowhere.”

The “PettyWap” rapper’s last project was 2021’s Off The Yak, a 11-song offering with features from Fivio Foreign, Rubi Rose, Max YB, and Wap5tar. Since then, she has made sure to stay connected with fans through singles like “Aye Day Pay Day,” “Tip The Surgeon,” and “No Mercy,” the last of which was featured on the official Bruised soundtrack.

Outside of her own releases, Young M.A could be heard dishing out guest verses on more recent tracks like “MAD” by YG and Mozzy, “Motivated” by Tsu Surf, “One Day” by Lobby Boyz, “Mountains” by Coi Leray, and plenty more.