Photo: Cover art for Mahalia’s”Terms and Conditions” single
By Regina Cho
  /  04.06.2023

Mahalia is steadily gearing up to release her next album. Yesterday (April 5), the British songstress revealed “Terms and Conditions,” the first official single from the forthcoming body of work. The track serves as a vibrant anthem about setting high dating standards and not settling for less. On the song, she states her requirements loud and clear:

“If you want my love, then let’s discuss the man you’re required to be, if you tell me lies, you get three strikes/ There’s no coming back, boy, please, if you look at her, consider bridges burned/ You could call it petty, but see, if you want a position, these are my terms and conditions/ Hey, hello, hi, how you doin’ boy? Yeah, I’m doing fine/ Said you wanna be somethin’ in my life, baby, are you sure you wanna cross that line?”

“‘Terms and Conditions’ was the last song I made for this album,” she said on Instagram about the release. “It was my final day writing in London and to be honest, I was exhausted. This album took me three years to write. At the end of last year, I was so ready to hand it over. And then this happened. Thank you RAYE and TheElements for helping me find this last slice of magic for my record.”

Back in October 2022, Mahalia unveiled her most recent EP, Letter To Ur Ex. The short and sweet project spanned just five tracks and told a love story from different perspectives. Prior to that was her 2019 sophomore LP, LOVE AND COMPROMISE, which saw 13 tracks and additional features from Burna Boy, Terrace Martin, Hamzaa, Lucky Daye, and Ella Mai. She shared Isolation Tapes in 2020, which came with three unreleased cuts for fans to enjoy.

Be sure to press play on Mahalia’s brand new “Terms and Conditions” single down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Roddy Ricch joins Blxst for new "Passionate" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.06.2023

Don Toliver announces official dates for his "Love Sick Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.06.2023

Woody McClain says he wants to produce music and movies next

By Payton Wilson
  /  04.05.2023

Lizzo stars as a space queen in Disney's "The Mandalorian" guest appearance

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023

Musiq Soulchild drops off new "victims and villains" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Fridayy shares cinematic visual for "Calling 4 You (Freestyle)"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Lifetime takes viewers back to the good ole '90s in the 'TLC Forever' documentary trailer

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023

Daniel Caesar is "Unstoppable" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Chlöe Bailey tells Twitter that her dream role is to star in a 'Bodyguard' remake

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Kiana Ledé recruits Ella Mai for "Jealous"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.04.2023

Ray J is a firm believer that there are many different paths to success

By Kiara Byrd
  /  04.04.2023

Cordae and Fabolous join Eric Bellinger for new “Curious” video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

Summer Walker reveals new music is coming as she delivers R&B to Dreamville festivalgoers

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

REASON returns with new single "At It Again"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

Morray recruits Lil Tjay for new "High Price" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Mahalia
R&B
Singles
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Roddy Ricch joins Blxst for new "Passionate" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.06.2023

Don Toliver announces official dates for his "Love Sick Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.06.2023

Woody McClain says he wants to produce music and movies next

By Payton Wilson
  /  04.05.2023

Lizzo stars as a space queen in Disney's "The Mandalorian" guest appearance

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023

Musiq Soulchild drops off new "victims and villains" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Fridayy shares cinematic visual for "Calling 4 You (Freestyle)"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Lifetime takes viewers back to the good ole '90s in the 'TLC Forever' documentary trailer

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023

Daniel Caesar is "Unstoppable" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Chlöe Bailey tells Twitter that her dream role is to star in a 'Bodyguard' remake

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Kiana Ledé recruits Ella Mai for "Jealous"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.04.2023

Ray J is a firm believer that there are many different paths to success

By Kiara Byrd
  /  04.04.2023

Cordae and Fabolous join Eric Bellinger for new “Curious” video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

Summer Walker reveals new music is coming as she delivers R&B to Dreamville festivalgoers

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

REASON returns with new single "At It Again"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

Morray recruits Lil Tjay for new "High Price" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023
View More

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Jozzy talks signing to Diddy, her new album, writing for stars like Beyonce and being from Memphis

Love Records artist Jozzy sits down with “REVOLT Black News Weekly” Kennedy Rue to talk ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.31.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 'AIR: Courting A Legend' is a classic story about grit and tenacity

‘AIR: Courting A Legend’ is the biopic about sneakers everyone should see!
By Legendary Lade
  /  04.03.2023
Interviews

Angela Yee knows she has a lot to prove with her new radio show -- but she's more than ready

“It is me starting all over again from scratch… I have a lot to prove. ...
By Ahmad Davis
  /  03.10.2023
Web3

Web3 | 7 organizations providing opportunities to women in tech and beyond

In honor of Women’s History Month, check out these organizations that have made it their ...
By Ashley France
  /  03.31.2023
View More