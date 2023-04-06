Mahalia is steadily gearing up to release her next album. Yesterday (April 5), the British songstress revealed “Terms and Conditions,” the first official single from the forthcoming body of work. The track serves as a vibrant anthem about setting high dating standards and not settling for less. On the song, she states her requirements loud and clear:

“If you want my love, then let’s discuss the man you’re required to be, if you tell me lies, you get three strikes/ There’s no coming back, boy, please, if you look at her, consider bridges burned/ You could call it petty, but see, if you want a position, these are my terms and conditions/ Hey, hello, hi, how you doin’ boy? Yeah, I’m doing fine/ Said you wanna be somethin’ in my life, baby, are you sure you wanna cross that line?”

“‘Terms and Conditions’ was the last song I made for this album,” she said on Instagram about the release. “It was my final day writing in London and to be honest, I was exhausted. This album took me three years to write. At the end of last year, I was so ready to hand it over. And then this happened. Thank you RAYE and TheElements for helping me find this last slice of magic for my record.”

Back in October 2022, Mahalia unveiled her most recent EP, Letter To Ur Ex. The short and sweet project spanned just five tracks and told a love story from different perspectives. Prior to that was her 2019 sophomore LP, LOVE AND COMPROMISE, which saw 13 tracks and additional features from Burna Boy, Terrace Martin, Hamzaa, Lucky Daye, and Ella Mai. She shared Isolation Tapes in 2020, which came with three unreleased cuts for fans to enjoy.

Be sure to press play on Mahalia’s brand new “Terms and Conditions” single down below.