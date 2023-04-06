Zeddy Will continues to use his comedic abilities to create unique tunes for the masses. On Wednesday (April 5), the Queens star unveiled “Blah Blah,” a BeatsbySav-produced offering that sees him on tangents about everything from his ex-girlfriends to hip hop in general.

“I could drop 15 songs right now, but I’m not a rapper, my ex said she moved to Green Bay, so I had to pack her, how she know everywhere I go? This b**ch got a tracker, how the f**k she get into my phone, think we got a hacker, nah, that first part was trash, but let me get to y’all, the h**s said you under six feet, you ain’t really tall, I heard you the 12th man on the team, you don’t really ball, you know my phone stay on DND, why you even call?”

The track also boasts a matching visual that comes courtesy of 2020 Entertainment. The clip begins with a skit showing Zeddy Will correcting a fan who classified him as a rapper before showing him performing from the back of an SUV.

Via press release, he explained his approach to putting songs together. “I treat rap like I do my comedy, something that I do out of fun,” he stated.

Prior to the music, Will worked hard to become one of the biggest stars on both Instagram and TikTok, the latter of which is where he obtained more than six million followers. In addition to entertaining the masses through a variety of skits on social media, he handled the hosting duties for House of Hoops’ “NYvsNY” tournament at Manhattan‘s Dyckman Park in 2022.

Press play on Zeddy Will’s “Blah Blah” video below. If you missed it, you can check out the equally dope “Confidence Is Key” freestyle here.