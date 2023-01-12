After solidifying his position as one of TikTok‘s biggest stars, Zeddy Will looks ready to have some fun in the music realm. Yesterday (Jan. 11), the Queens talent unveiled a new visual for “Confidence Is Key,” a zany effort that serves as an introduction to his new alter ego:

“My name is CBANDZZZ, don’t forget the Z’s, ain’t nothin’ like no d**m rap but I stack the cheese, ‘You ain’t got no money!’ Chill, you don’t gotta scream, I’ll hit you nice wit’ the left but the right is mean, sneakin’ all these girls up in my crib, I’m like Harriet Tubman, why you tryna post me on the ‘gram, oh you up to somethin’, I know this s**t gonna sound weird, but her name was Cousin, not from Alabama so I don’t gotta date my cousin, you told me that you was broke, how you buyin’ the s**t? You told me you ain’t have no kids, you be lyin’ and s**t!”

“Confidence Is Key” comes with an equally unorthodox visual courtesy of 2020 Entertainment. As explained in a press release, viewers can catch Zeddy Will acting a fool in a D.C. area hotspot:

“I told [the director], ‘I’m a goofy kid. I don’t need cars, jewelry, or any extra stuff. Just put me in a fun place where I can be me.’ So we went to Selfie World in D.C., and the inspiration for the video was Will Smith’s ‘Girls Ain’t Nothing But Trouble.’ I didn’t want a disconnect between what my fans usually see and what they know me for, so I was having fun and doing crazy stuff in the video, whether it was dunking a basketball, playing in the ballroom, or wearing mismatched shoes.”

Press play on Zeddy Will’s “Confidence Is Key” (produced by OsamaBinTrappin) below.