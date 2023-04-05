Photo: Cover art for LuLu P’s ‘VOL.7’ project
By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

On Saturday (April 1), LuLu P returned with a new body of work titled VOL.7, which boasts additional features from A$AP Ant, Soduh, and Fendi P. Past collaborators like E-Major Unruly and Ceez Neckmusik provide the production on the 18-song effort.

VOL.7 opens with “TOP 1% ONLYFANS,” a booming cut with boastful bars and humorous flips that listeners will want to rewind back to after an initial listen.

“How the f**k is everybody tired… gotta step my game up another notch, white b**ch got a tan, she butterscotch… I’ma cook the s**t myself, I’m really my mother’s son… she is a goner, I’m tryna spread like Corona…”

Over the past few years, LuLu P kept his fans well-fed via full-length drops like HimalayasThanks LuLu, and BIG 16 (All American P), complete with notable appearances from the likes of Larry June and Sauce Walka. In 2020, the Maryland talent turned up the heat even more by delivering a steady stream of quality cuts over several months, including “Born From Pain,” “Expand The Market,” “Slow Feet Don’t Eat,” “Did’em Ricky,” and “2 Hundred Dollar Socks.”

Outside of his own work, LuLu P is a major player within A$AP Ant’s Marino Infantry, an entity that’s been making just as much noise on the street fashion scene as it has in the music industry. Alongside fellow members like Baby 9eno and Lil 2 Dow, LuLu’s added to the movement’s overall momentum via the well-received releases Enter The InfantryEnter The Infantry, Vol. 2, and Infantry Warz. He’s also been one of the more prominent faces at Marino Infantry’s pop-ups and concerts around the country.

Stream LuLu P‘s VOL.7 in its entirety below. Hopefully, we’ll see him liberating visuals from the project sooner than later.

Bankrol Hayden taps Blueface, OHGEESY, and Maxo Kream for new "Bop Slide" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Who? recruits Nat. for "Dale Wepa"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

REASON is "At It Again" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

Will Hill unveils new album 'No Wasted Motion'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

Aminé and KAYTRANADA announce forthcoming 'KAYTRAMINÉ' joint project

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Donald Glover reveals that he's creating a short film with Malia Obama

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

Donald Trump doesn't have a mugshot, and Boosie questions why it's not applied to all celebrities

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023

Juicy J unleashes new 'Mental Trillness' mixtape

By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

G Perico declares "No Do Overs" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.04.2023

Rowdy Rebel brings the energy in new "Whamm" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

Mozzy returns with new visual for "FREE ALL THE LIFERS"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.04.2023

Tour Tales | Lute explains how anxiety enhanced his Dreamville Festival performance

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.04.2023

Houston barber arrested for allegedly posing as cop to see Megan Thee Stallion perform

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.04.2023

Jermaine Dupri and CurrenSy unveil 'For Motivational Use Only, Vol. 1' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  04.04.2023

Tyler, The Creator heads to Switzerland in new "HOT WIND BLOWS" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023
View More
