On Saturday (April 1), LuLu P returned with a new body of work titled VOL.7, which boasts additional features from A$AP Ant, Soduh, and Fendi P. Past collaborators like E-Major Unruly and Ceez Neckmusik provide the production on the 18-song effort.

VOL.7 opens with “TOP 1% ONLYFANS,” a booming cut with boastful bars and humorous flips that listeners will want to rewind back to after an initial listen.

“How the f**k is everybody tired… gotta step my game up another notch, white b**ch got a tan, she butterscotch… I’ma cook the s**t myself, I’m really my mother’s son… she is a goner, I’m tryna spread like Corona…”

Over the past few years, LuLu P kept his fans well-fed via full-length drops like Himalayas, Thanks LuLu, and BIG 16 (All American P), complete with notable appearances from the likes of Larry June and Sauce Walka. In 2020, the Maryland talent turned up the heat even more by delivering a steady stream of quality cuts over several months, including “Born From Pain,” “Expand The Market,” “Slow Feet Don’t Eat,” “Did’em Ricky,” and “2 Hundred Dollar Socks.”

Outside of his own work, LuLu P is a major player within A$AP Ant’s Marino Infantry, an entity that’s been making just as much noise on the street fashion scene as it has in the music industry. Alongside fellow members like Baby 9eno and Lil 2 Dow, LuLu’s added to the movement’s overall momentum via the well-received releases Enter The Infantry, Enter The Infantry, Vol. 2, and Infantry Warz. He’s also been one of the more prominent faces at Marino Infantry’s pop-ups and concerts around the country.

Stream LuLu P‘s VOL.7 in its entirety below. Hopefully, we’ll see him liberating visuals from the project sooner than later.