Just before July arrived, LuLu P decided to drop off a new single titled “Meta,” which is full of laid-back rhymes about money, women, his status in the game, and much more:

“Took the game on the boat, sink or swim, bitch, ain’t no floats, you a motherfuckin’ junkie, boy, you ain’t no GOAT, I’m a motherfuckin’ legend, boy, I ain’t no joke … I done pulled niggas off that muhfuckin’ ladder, pillow-talking niggas wit’ that muhfuckin’ chatter, bitch you doin’ good but you can do a lot better, that ass lookin’ nice, hoe, but it could be fatter, the motherfuckin’ bag should be filled wit’ the lettuce, all this motherfuckin’ swag, I could sell to the meta…”

The last few years or so have seen LuLu P blessing the masses with top tier bodies of work like Himalayas, Thanks LuLu, and BIG 16 (All American P), complete with notable collaborations alongside Larry June, Sauce Walka, and more. In 2020, the Maryland talent took a rather prolific turn by liberating a full career’s worth of loose cuts over a four-month span, including “Thouwow,” “Born From Pain,” “Expand The Market,” “Nuthin’ New,” “Detroit Red,” “Lunch Line,” “The Most Electrifying,” “Coke Flow,” and “Cartier Lenses.”

Outside of his solo work, LuLu P is also an integral piece to A$AP Ant’s Marino Infantry movement. With fellow members like Soduh, Baby 9eno, and Lil 2 Dow, LuLu‘s provided his special brand of bars for compilations like Enter The Infantry, Enter The Infantry, Vol. 2, and Infantry Warz. He’s also been one of the more prominent faces at Marino Infantry’s endless line of merch pop-ups and shows around the country. Hopefully, we’ll see a new album from LuLu and the D.C. area/Baltimore-based collective before 2022 closes out. In the meantime, you can check out LuLu’s P’s “Meta” below.