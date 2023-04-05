Photo: Cover art for Daniel Caesar’s “Unstoppable” single
By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Daniel Caesar will officially unveil his highly anticipated NEVER ENOUGH album this Friday (April 7). So far, fans have gotten to enjoy strong previews like the Sir Dylan and Raphael Saadiq-produced “Do You Like Me?,” “Valentina,” and “Let Me Go,” the last of which he performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last week.

Yesterday (April 4), the Canadian R&B savant returned to present one last preview before the project drops in full. Titled “Unstoppable,” his brand new single features an intro and outro from Sabrina Claudio and co-production by Caesar himself alongside Christopher Jennings and Sir Dylan. On the track, the “Japanese Denim” singer croons about how he’s ready to take over the world with his lover and nothing will get in their way:

“Know you hear these b**ches talking, know that s**t be for the birds, you’re the only girl I’ve loved, f**k everything else you heard/ Playin’ with your mind is workin’, but I’m gon’ buy you that Birkin, and who’s gon’ stop me? I’m unstoppable, yes/ And baby, who gon’ stop we? We’re unstoppable, yes/ You’re my sweet, sweet, sweet, sweet love, sweet lovin’ baby, and you’re my sweet, sweet love (Sweet love, sweet lovin’ baby)”

Caesar’s last full-length offering was 2019’s Case Study 01, a 10-song body of work that contained additional contributions from Brandy, Pharrell Williams, Sean Leon, Jacob Collier, and John Mayer. Prior to that was Freudian, which made landfall in 2017 and housed breakout hits like “Get You” featuring Kali Uchis and “Best Part” featuring H.E.R. Outside of his own releases, he was featured on more recent collaborations like “Invincible” by Omar Apollo, “careless” by FKA twigs, and “Peaches” by Justin Bieber alongside Giveon.

Be sure to press play on Daniel Caesar’s brand new “Unstoppable” single down below.

