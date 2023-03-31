Come April 7, Daniel Caesar will unveil his third studio LP, NEVER ENOUGH, which will consist of 15 cuts, and additional features from Sean Leon and Omar Apollo. Following the singles “Do You Like Me?” and “Let Me Go,” today (March 31) sees the Canadian crooner return with another titled “Valentina.” Produced by Zachary Simmonds and Dylan Wiggins, the new track is centered around Caesar’s feelings for someone who’s already in a relationship.

“Valentina, baby, I only need one moment of time, to make you feel a way, from the first time I looked in your eyes, I knew that I would find a way, to make you mine, I know it’s late, and I know you got a man, please understand, baby, he won’t love you like I do, give me a break, I know that you want me too, your loyal is cool, I understand and I respect it…”

NEVER ENOUGH will follow 2019’s CASE STUDY 01, a 10-track body of work with assists from Leon, Brandy, Pharrell Williams, Jacob Collier, and John Mayer. Since then, Caesar released the loose drops “Made to Fall in Love” and “Please Do Not Lean” with BADBADNOTGOOD. He’s also contributed to songs like Collier’s “Time Alone With You,” Chance The Rapper’s “Instagram Song 3,” Keavan Yazdani’s “JOAQUINA’S WORLD,” Justin Bieber’s “Peaches,” FKA twigs’ “Careless,” and Lil Yachty’s “REACH THE SUNSHINE.”

Check out both “Valentina” and the full tracklisting for NEVER ENOUGH. You can also take a look at the schedule for Caesar‘s recently announced “Almost Enough: The Intimate Sessions Tour” — the precursor to a larger tour — below.

NEVER ENOUGH tracklist: