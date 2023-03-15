Photo: Screenshot from Daniel Caesar’s “Let Me Go” video
By Regina Cho
  /  03.15.2023

On April 7, Daniel Caesar will officially unveil his highly anticipated NEVER ENOUGH album. So far, fans have gotten to enjoy strong previews like the Sir Dylan and Raphael Saadiq-produced “Do You Like Me?” and “Let Me Go.” Today (March 15), the Canadian R&B savant returns to present the music video for the latter track. The newly released clip was shot by Midman and sees Caesar running across a symbolically never-ending field. On the track, he croons about the push and pull that occurs when two lovers are trying to work things out:

“I’m tryna breath, why won’t you let me? I’m tryna leave, please just forget me/ Hand on the sleeve, outside is settin’ and hardly believe this got so messy/ Ain’t gon’ sleep tonight, my dreams exhaust me/ I’ll be awake ’til the light, this ’bout that time that I break away before I turn this back, baby, won’t you let me go?“

Caesar’s last full-length offering was 2019’s Case Study 01, a 10-song body of work that contained additional contributions from Brandy, Pharrell Williams, Sean Leon, Jacob Collier, and John Mayer. Prior to that was Freudian, which made landfall in 2017 and housed breakout hits like “Get You” featuring Kali Uchis and “Best Part” featuring H.E.R. Outside of his own releases, he was featured on more recent collaborations like “Invincible” by Omar Apollo, “careless” by FKA twigs, and “Peaches” by Justin Bieber alongside Giveon.

In a previous Instagram post, the “Japanese Denim” singer seemed to hint at what fans can expect from this next chapter of his career. “Hello, world. I was born a few minutes ago and I’m already learning,” he wrote. “This isn’t supposed to be a beginning, just a long way from before. I see most of me in almost every one of you. Mirror, mirror. There is so much to talk about, we’re closer than you think. For now, let’s just call this the beginning.”

Be sure to press play on Daniel Caesar’s brand new music video for “Let Me Go” down below.

DaBaby recruits Anthony Hamilton for "BLANK"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023

Leon Thomas reaches a "Breaking Point" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.15.2023

Chlöe Bailey teases ‘In Pieces’ cover art and tracklist release in new promotional clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.15.2023

Ari Lennox joins Alex Vaughn for "Demon Time" remix

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023

Pharrell Williams announces 2023 Something In The Water festival lineup

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.15.2023

Rowdy Rebel drops off new "We On It" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.15.2023

Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA link up for "Lean Beef Patty"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023

JID and Lute hit the boxing ring in new "Ma Boy" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.14.2023

EST Gee drops off new visual for "25MIN FREESTYLE"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023

Childish Gambino teases new single in latest “Swarm” promo

By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023

Lizzo shares clip of a lengthy crowd applause during "Special Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.14.2023

Muni Long joins Alex Vaughn for new "IYKYK" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.14.2023

Diddy looking to purchase majority stake in BET to return the network to Black ownership

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.13.2023

Ciara and Russell Wilson pray with inmates at Florida maximum security prison

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.13.2023

Smino drops off new "Wyoming (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023
