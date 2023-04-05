Photo: Cover art for Will Hill’s ‘No Wasted Motion’ album
By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

Today (April 5), Will Hill blesses the masses with a new album titled No Wasted Motion. The project consists of 10 dope cuts with production provided by Hollywood Cole, Clint Ford, Piso, Ehll Evans, Dvme, Rob Savage, Chimchilla, and David Soul. Ben Reilly and Lule also appear on the standout cuts “OK, Pull Up” and “Louis Clutch,” respectively.

No Wasted Motion was led by the singles “Wassup?” and “Tangerine,” the latter of which contained a vivid display of bars about the Atlanta talent’s freewheeling lifestyle and business acumen.

“What you need, I can put you on the team, I’m drinking water, but the weed is Tangerine, I’m everything I say, I’m saying what I mean, I’m going up in price, increasing all the fees, run me all my payments ‘cause I’m starting to get impatient, I see all y’all faces, but I choose to not engage with that, I be on vacation doing s**t in different places, if the play ain’t adding up, then I can’t even put my name in that, I had to pivot out, I got all this money on the table, I can’t sit it out…”

No Wasted Motion arrives after January’s In The Meantime, a seven-song EP with assists from Money Makin’ Nique and Michael Aristotle. Prior to that, he teamed up with Cole for the well-received projects Atlantafornia, Hollywood Hill, and Bring The Bottles In.

Press play on No Wasted Motion below. Later this month, Will Hill will be taking to the stage at Atlanta venue Smith’s Olde Bar to celebrate the new release. Aristotle and Grier Smith will be the event’s opening acts while Cole and Champagne Trap will provide additional support. If you happen to be in the area come April 21, you can pick up tickets for Will Hill’s aforementioned concert here.

Bankrol Hayden taps Blueface, OHGEESY, and Maxo Kream for new "Bop Slide" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Who? recruits Nat. for "Dale Wepa"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

LuLu P returns with new project 'VOL.7'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

REASON is "At It Again" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

Aminé and KAYTRANADA announce forthcoming 'KAYTRAMINÉ' joint project

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Donald Glover reveals that he's creating a short film with Malia Obama

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

Donald Trump doesn't have a mugshot, and Boosie questions why it's not applied to all celebrities

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023

Juicy J unleashes new 'Mental Trillness' mixtape

By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

G Perico declares "No Do Overs" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.04.2023

Rowdy Rebel brings the energy in new "Whamm" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

Mozzy returns with new visual for "FREE ALL THE LIFERS"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.04.2023

Tour Tales | Lute explains how anxiety enhanced his Dreamville Festival performance

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.04.2023

Houston barber arrested for allegedly posing as cop to see Megan Thee Stallion perform

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.04.2023

Jermaine Dupri and CurrenSy unveil 'For Motivational Use Only, Vol. 1' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  04.04.2023

Tyler, The Creator heads to Switzerland in new "HOT WIND BLOWS" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

