Photo: Picture Alliance / Contributor via Getty Images and Pool / Pool via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023

Stormy Daniels has been at the center of the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation into Donald Trump’s finances. The adult film actress alleged had a one-night stand with the “Apprentice” host back in 2006, and in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election, Trump allegedly misused campaign finances for a hush payment to silence the porn star. Today (April 4), the former president made history once again as he turned himself in to authorities and became the first U.S. president to ever face criminal charges.

In the wake of Trump’s arraignment, Daniels took to social media to address the major news, as well as the criticism for being the key player in Trump’s legal troubles. “Y’all keep saying ‘c** dumpster’ like it’s a bad thing,” she wrote with a laughing emoji. “It’s definitely more fun being under my sexy man instead of under arrest.” Check out the spicy tweet below.

Trump was officially placed under arrest earlier today as he was processed at the Manhattan criminal courthouse. A grand jury voted to indict him on March 30 and he arrived in New York yesterday (April 3) to prepare for his arraignment.

As someone working in the adult entertainment industry, Daniels is no stranger to comments ridiculing her and her sexuality. But with her alleged hush payment being a major component of the district attorney’s investigation, she certainly seems to be amused by her role in the matter. In a since-deleted tweet posted after Trump first announced he was going to be arrested, she claimed she would “dance down the street” when it happened.

Her longtime lawyer, Clark Brewster, expressed a different sentiment. After the indictment came down last week, Brewster told USA Today that the news caught Daniels off-guard and left her feeling conflicted. “She was surprised, honestly, even though it was mostly expected,” he said. “I think obviously the grand jury looked at a lot of documents and heard a lot of testimony and made a decision, and I have to respect that. But on behalf of Stormy and honestly myself, there’s no joy in seeing the man indicted.”

Trump will address his supporters from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET.

