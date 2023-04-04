Tyler, The Creator blessed fans just last Friday (March 31) with CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale, the official deluxe edition of his sixth studio album. The upgraded release added on eight new cuts and new collaborations with Vince Staples, YG, and A$AP Rocky. Leading up to the full reveal, he prepped listeners with visuals for “DOGTOOTH,” “SORRY NOT SORRY,” and “WHARF TALK.”

The IGOR artist is continuing to spoil fans with a consistent stream of music videos, adding onto the momentum today (April 4) with “HOT WIND BLOWS.” The new Lazaro Rodriguez-directed clip follows Tyler throughout his Switzerland adventures as DJ Drama describes the setting during his introduction:

“Ladies and gentlemen, we just landed in Geneva, yeah, that’s in Switzerland/ We on a yacht and a young lady just fed me French vanilla ice cream/ We all got our toes out, too, call me when you get lost“

Then, the Los Angeles-raised rapper swoops in with his braggadocious bars about living lavish while traveling the world:

“I’ma travel the globe, you keep the block hot, driver, open the door for me, my hand hurt/ Find us, we playin’ hide-and-seek with the passports, where the f**k we at? Oh, the pilot gotta remind us, yeah”

The original edition of CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST was released back in June 2022 and consisted of 16 tracks and guest assists from 42 Dugg, Ty Dolla $ign, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Fana Hues, Lil Wayne, Brent Faiyaz, and Pharrell Williams. The DJ Drama-hosted album became the Odd Future co-founder’s second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 169,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Be sure to press play on Tyler, The Creator’s brand new music video for “HOT WIND BLOWS” down below.