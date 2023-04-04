Photo: Screenshot from Tyler, The Creator’s “HOT WIND BLOWS” video
By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

Tyler, The Creator blessed fans just last Friday (March 31) with CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale, the official deluxe edition of his sixth studio album. The upgraded release added on eight new cuts and new collaborations with Vince Staples, YG, and A$AP Rocky. Leading up to the full reveal, he prepped listeners with visuals for “DOGTOOTH,” “SORRY NOT SORRY,” and “WHARF TALK.”

The IGOR artist is continuing to spoil fans with a consistent stream of music videos, adding onto the momentum today (April 4) with “HOT WIND BLOWS.” The new Lazaro Rodriguez-directed clip follows Tyler throughout his Switzerland adventures as DJ Drama describes the setting during his introduction:

“Ladies and gentlemen, we just landed in Geneva, yeah, that’s in Switzerland/ We on a yacht and a young lady just fed me French vanilla ice cream/ We all got our toes out, too, call me when you get lost

Then, the Los Angeles-raised rapper swoops in with his braggadocious bars about living lavish while traveling the world:

I’ma travel the globe, you keep the block hot, driver, open the door for me, my hand hurt/ Find us, we playin’ hide-and-seek with the passports, where the f**k we at? Oh, the pilot gotta remind us, yeah”

The original edition of CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST was released back in June 2022 and consisted of 16 tracks and guest assists from 42 Dugg, Ty Dolla $ign, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Fana Hues, Lil Wayne, Brent Faiyaz, and Pharrell Williams. The DJ Drama-hosted album became the Odd Future co-founder’s second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 169,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Be sure to press play on Tyler, The Creator’s brand new music video for “HOT WIND BLOWS” down below.

Juicy J unleashes new 'Mental Trillness' mixtape

By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

G Perico declares "No Do Overs" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.04.2023

Rowdy Rebel brings the energy in new "Whamm" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

Mozzy returns with new visual for "FREE ALL THE LIFERS"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.04.2023

Tour Tales | Lute explains how anxiety enhanced his Dreamville Festival performance

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.04.2023

Houston barber arrested for allegedly posing as cop to see Megan Thee Stallion perform

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.04.2023

Jermaine Dupri and CurrenSy unveil 'For Motivational Use Only, Vol. 1' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  04.04.2023

Cordae and Fabolous join Eric Bellinger for new “Curious” video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

Boosie Badazz celebrates LSU's championship win by cutting up his own basketball nets

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.03.2023

Cardi B to headline HOT 97's 2023 Summer Jam

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.03.2023

Maino recruits Jim Jones for "Pressure"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

Ice Spice's "Boy's a liar Pt. 2" lands in "SNL" Trump skit

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.03.2023

REASON returns with new single "At It Again"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

EST Gee unveils latest visual for "DROP TOP"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

Lil Wayne drops new career-spanning 'I Am Music' compilation

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023
