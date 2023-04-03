Photo: Amy Sussman/GA / Contributor via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Last Friday (March 31), Tyler, The Creator blessed fans with CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale, the official deluxe edition of his sixth studio album. The upgraded release added on eight new cuts and new collaborations with Vince Staples, YG, and A$AP Rocky. Leading up to the full reveal, he prepped listeners with visuals for “DOGTOOTH,” “SORRY NOT SORRY,” and “WHARF TALK.”

The IGOR artist added onto his consistent stream of music videos today (April 3) with “HEAVEN TO ME.” The self-directed offering treats fans with a laid-back performance of the song as Tyler walks around his home studio with just a mic and his flow. On the track, he spits some bars over a sample of “Heaven Only Knows” by Monk Higgins:

“I like sugar, I like sweets, I don’t like the spicy eats, I need bridges in my beats and Campana Brothers seats/ The heaven part for me is knowin’ I can, wake up when I’m finished with my sleep, ain’t no kids to feed/ No stress I bleed, I don’t got a boss, I go wherever and don’t care ’bout the cost (Nah)/ Gas money was stark for me, uh/ Now I got so many cars I could start up, we nappin’ in parks, we in the sun gettin’ darked up”

The original edition of CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST was released back in June 2022 and consisted of 16 tracks and guest assists from 42 Dugg, Ty Dolla $ign, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Fana Hues, Lil Wayne, Brent Faiyaz, and Pharrell Williams. The DJ Drama-hosted album became the Odd Future co-founder’s second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 169,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Be sure to press play on Tyler, The Creator’s brand new music video for “HEAVEN TO ME” down below.

