BTB Savage has been publicly identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred in one of Houston’s wealthiest neighborhoods on Thursday (March 30).

As previously reported by REVOLT earlier this week, fans assumed the up-and-coming rapper was gunned down after he posted two photos of himself at a crime scene where an enemy of his was reportedly killed. On Friday (March 31), the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences confirmed that a man who was fatally shot in the residential area of River Oaks was, in fact, Savage, whose real name is Darrell Gentry.

“I can tell you [that] there [were] a number of shots fired, as evident by the number of casings on the ground. We do believe this was targeted,” said Houston Police Chief Troy Finner while at the scene of the crime on Thursday. According to the police, Savage was in a white Mercedes when a black Subaru with tinted windows pulled up beside him. Two men dressed in all black exited the SUV and fired dozens of bullets into the car, killing the 26-year-old “Scam Story” rapper.

“At one point, they could’ve shot from the vehicle and whatnot. The fact is multiple shots [were fired], so they did get out at one point,” said Finner. Mayor Sylvester Turner noted that Savage was not from the city. “There was an individual who — it’s unfortunate — lost his life in the city of Houston. He’s not from the city of Houston,” said Turner. The shooting stunned River Oaks residents, who know the area to be crime-free. “Right across the street, we’ve got million-dollar homes. Definitely didn’t expect it in this part of Houston,” a man who heard the shots fired told ABC13. At this time, police are still searching for the suspects and their getaway vehicle.