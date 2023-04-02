Photo: Paul Taylor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

BTB Savage has been publicly identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred in one of Houston’s wealthiest neighborhoods on Thursday (March 30).

As previously reported by REVOLT earlier this week, fans assumed the up-and-coming rapper was gunned down after he posted two photos of himself at a crime scene where an enemy of his was reportedly killed. On Friday (March 31), the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences confirmed that a man who was fatally shot in the residential area of River Oaks was, in fact, Savage, whose real name is Darrell Gentry.

“I can tell you [that] there [were] a number of shots fired, as evident by the number of casings on the ground. We do believe this was targeted,” said Houston Police Chief Troy Finner while at the scene of the crime on Thursday. According to the police, Savage was in a white Mercedes when a black Subaru with tinted windows pulled up beside him. Two men dressed in all black exited the SUV and fired dozens of bullets into the car, killing the 26-year-old “Scam Story” rapper.

“At one point, they could’ve shot from the vehicle and whatnot. The fact is multiple shots [were fired], so they did get out at one point,” said Finner. Mayor Sylvester Turner noted that Savage was not from the city. “There was an individual who — it’s unfortunate — lost his life in the city of Houston. He’s not from the city of Houston,” said Turner. The shooting stunned River Oaks residents, who know the area to be crime-free. “Right across the street, we’ve got million-dollar homes. Definitely didn’t expect it in this part of Houston,” a man who heard the shots fired told ABC13. At this time, police are still searching for the suspects and their getaway vehicle.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Cassidy says his wordplay changed rap's landscape and made rappers step their game up

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Chuck D gives props to Uncle Luke for how he influenced hip hop culture

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.01.2023

Megan Thee Stallion blazes the stage during the March Madness Music Festival

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Lupe Fiasco takes his talents from MIT to Yale with new fellowship

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.31.2023

BTB Savage reportedly shot and killed in Houston hours after seemingly mocking enemy's death

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Trauma Tone recruits Money Man for "Heard About Me"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Funeral plans announced for Nashville mass school shooting victims

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist bring "Porsches in Spanish" to life in colorful visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Cardi B, Offset, and their two kids secure the bag with 'Baby Shark's Big Movie!' roles

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Tyler, The Creator and ASAP Rocky reunite in "WHARF TALK" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Chlöe Bailey gets her revenge in new "Cheatback" video featuring Future

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Lauren London pens heartfelt tribute to Nipsey Hussle on 4th anniversary of passing

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

CurrenSy and Jermaine Dupri connect with T.I. for "Never Fall Off"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Studio Sessions | Shaan Singh laughed and bonded with Young Thug over not understanding his lyrics

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.31.2023

Quinta Brunson and Lil Yachty to make their “Saturday Night Live” debut this weekend

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
BTB Savage
Rap
RIP
Shootings
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Cassidy says his wordplay changed rap's landscape and made rappers step their game up

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Chuck D gives props to Uncle Luke for how he influenced hip hop culture

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.01.2023

Megan Thee Stallion blazes the stage during the March Madness Music Festival

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Lupe Fiasco takes his talents from MIT to Yale with new fellowship

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.31.2023

BTB Savage reportedly shot and killed in Houston hours after seemingly mocking enemy's death

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Trauma Tone recruits Money Man for "Heard About Me"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Funeral plans announced for Nashville mass school shooting victims

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist bring "Porsches in Spanish" to life in colorful visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Cardi B, Offset, and their two kids secure the bag with 'Baby Shark's Big Movie!' roles

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Tyler, The Creator and ASAP Rocky reunite in "WHARF TALK" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Chlöe Bailey gets her revenge in new "Cheatback" video featuring Future

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Lauren London pens heartfelt tribute to Nipsey Hussle on 4th anniversary of passing

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

CurrenSy and Jermaine Dupri connect with T.I. for "Never Fall Off"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Studio Sessions | Shaan Singh laughed and bonded with Young Thug over not understanding his lyrics

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.31.2023

Quinta Brunson and Lil Yachty to make their “Saturday Night Live” debut this weekend

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Jozzy talks signing to Diddy, her new album, writing for stars like Beyonce and being from Memphis

Love Records artist Jozzy sits down with “REVOLT Black News Weekly” Kennedy Rue to talk ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.31.2023
View More