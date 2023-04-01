Ray J is ready to run it back one more time on the Verzuz stage. Almost a year has passed since he teamed up with Bobby Valentino for their matchup against Pleasure P and Sammie. The battle royale of hits quickly turned into one of the most chaotic and entertaining showdowns in the platform’s short history.

Yet, the “One Wish” singer has exactly one wish: to get a second chance to give fans his best live performance of his popular tracks from the early 2000s. In an Instagram post shared on Friday (March 31), Ray J said he was ready to put RSVP — the R&B supergroup the four crooners put together shortly after their Verzuz — on the back burner to duke it out with hit records.

“Listen, everybody talking about they get back on Verzuz. I want my get back, you know what I’m saying?” he began. “Can I get my get back? Sammie, can I get my get back? Can I get my get back, P? Even Bobby Valentino, you switched sides, fam. When I looked back, you was on they side. I know y’all all from the A, but got d**n, we was supposed to be a team. You back there singing my songs and s**t, throwing me off, you know what I’m saying?”

Ray J previously blamed his Verzuz blunder on Casamigos and not drinking the tea Brandy prepared for him. But in his recent post, he offered up new insight. “I overrehearsed, you know,” he claimed. “I learned from what I did wrong, and I want my get back, too. Can y’all run me my get back?”

He continued, “I’m ready to go right now. Where we at? I done drank my tea. Pops done got me right. You feel what I’m saying? Brandy done got me strong mentally. What y’all n**gas wanna do? Run it back.” Honestly, it is nearly impossible to tell when the “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” alum is being serious and when he is playing around. In the comments, fans were either flooding him with laughing emojis or confidence-boosting remarks or telling him to move on from the event.

In a follow-up post, he addressed them by stating, “Y’all say don’t give up … Now y’all saying you need to wrap it up. Like d**n, y’all n**gas is motivating today and then underestimating at the got d**n same time. Make up your mind. Should I not give up, or should I give up?” Needless to say, fans responded with another round of mixed reactions.

Peep Ray J’s comical reaction below.