Photo: Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Ray J is ready to run it back one more time on the Verzuz stage. Almost a year has passed since he teamed up with Bobby Valentino for their matchup against Pleasure P and Sammie. The battle royale of hits quickly turned into one of the most chaotic and entertaining showdowns in the platform’s short history.

Yet, the “One Wish” singer has exactly one wish: to get a second chance to give fans his best live performance of his popular tracks from the early 2000s. In an Instagram post shared on Friday (March 31), Ray J said he was ready to put RSVP — the R&B supergroup the four crooners put together shortly after their Verzuz — on the back burner to duke it out with hit records.

“Listen, everybody talking about they get back on Verzuz. I want my get back, you know what I’m saying?” he began. “Can I get my get back? Sammie, can I get my get back? Can I get my get back, P? Even Bobby Valentino, you switched sides, fam. When I looked back, you was on they side. I know y’all all from the A, but got d**n, we was supposed to be a team. You back there singing my songs and s**t, throwing me off, you know what I’m saying?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ray J (@rayj)

Ray J previously blamed his Verzuz blunder on Casamigos and not drinking the tea Brandy prepared for him. But in his recent post, he offered up new insight. “I overrehearsed, you know,” he claimed. “I learned from what I did wrong, and I want my get back, too. Can y’all run me my get back?”

He continued, “I’m ready to go right now. Where we at? I done drank my tea. Pops done got me right. You feel what I’m saying? Brandy done got me strong mentally. What y’all n**gas wanna do? Run it back.” Honestly, it is nearly impossible to tell when the “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” alum is being serious and when he is playing around. In the comments, fans were either flooding him with laughing emojis or confidence-boosting remarks or telling him to move on from the event.

In a follow-up post, he addressed them by stating, “Y’all say don’t give up … Now y’all saying you need to wrap it up. Like d**n, y’all n**gas is motivating today and then underestimating at the got d**n same time. Make up your mind. Should I not give up, or should I give up?” Needless to say, fans responded with another round of mixed reactions.

Peep Ray J’s comical reaction below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ray J (@rayj)

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Chlöe Bailey is happy her sexy content keeps her haters talking

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Teyana Taylor is locked in with Dionne Warwick for upcoming biopic about the living legend

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Mary J. Blige wants to play Nina Simone in a biopic

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.31.2023

Teyana Taylor's spectacular acting has Twitter ready to write her name on the 2024 Oscars ballot

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Tori Kelly shares new alternate video for "missin u (more)"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Jhené Aiko releases serene new "calm & patient" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Cardi B, Offset, and their two kids secure the bag with 'Baby Shark's Big Movie!' roles

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Chlöe Bailey gets her revenge in new "Cheatback" video featuring Future

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Chlöe Bailey and The-Dream exchange flowers on Twitter as 'In Pieces' drops worldwide

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Khalid returns with new “Softest Touch” single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Quinta Brunson and Lil Yachty to make their “Saturday Night Live” debut this weekend

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Daniel Caesar drops off his latest single "Valentina"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Chloe Bailey's debut album 'In Pieces' has finally arrived

By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023

Rod Wave is trying to "Fight The Feeling" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Director X's "Video Star" docuseries will explore iconic music videos like never before

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
R&B
Ray J
Verzuz
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Chlöe Bailey is happy her sexy content keeps her haters talking

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Teyana Taylor is locked in with Dionne Warwick for upcoming biopic about the living legend

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Mary J. Blige wants to play Nina Simone in a biopic

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.31.2023

Teyana Taylor's spectacular acting has Twitter ready to write her name on the 2024 Oscars ballot

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Tori Kelly shares new alternate video for "missin u (more)"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Jhené Aiko releases serene new "calm & patient" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Cardi B, Offset, and their two kids secure the bag with 'Baby Shark's Big Movie!' roles

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Chlöe Bailey gets her revenge in new "Cheatback" video featuring Future

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Chlöe Bailey and The-Dream exchange flowers on Twitter as 'In Pieces' drops worldwide

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Khalid returns with new “Softest Touch” single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Quinta Brunson and Lil Yachty to make their “Saturday Night Live” debut this weekend

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Daniel Caesar drops off his latest single "Valentina"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Chloe Bailey's debut album 'In Pieces' has finally arrived

By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023

Rod Wave is trying to "Fight The Feeling" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Director X's "Video Star" docuseries will explore iconic music videos like never before

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Jozzy talks signing to Diddy, her new album, writing for stars like Beyonce and being from Memphis

Love Records artist Jozzy sits down with “REVOLT Black News Weekly” Kennedy Rue to talk ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.31.2023
View More