As someone who has been in the entertainment business for quite some time now, Ray J continues to use his talents and star power to create new avenues.

During the summer, the famed musician, Sammie, Pleasure P, and Bobby Valentino set the tone on the Verzuz stage ahead of a headlining battle between Mario and Omarion. Little did fans know, the moment would go down as one of the most entertaining (and chaotic) performances since the hit platform was established by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. It also birthed a new supergroup comprised of the four R&B crooners – RSVP.

“RSVP sessions are chaotic. They’re loud,” said Ray J backstage during the 2022 REVOLT Summit x AT&T, giving a preview as to what it’s like working alongside his peers, who have also built careers as solo artists in the industry over the years. Furthermore, he stated that working with his friends is not only fun, but always entertaining. “It’s hard for them to tell us something because when we get together… we just have a creative, like, attachment,” he told REVOLT. “But we are ladies’ men, we’ve bonded, we’ve been to the [Dominican Republic] together, and I think for us, we can argue and we can love each other at the same time. That’s rare.”

The “One Wish” singer also opened up about how the group came about in the first place. “We started off giving opinions and expressing the admiration we have for each other, and then we were like, ‘Wait, this group is happening.’ And, we’re still happening. The project is done.”

In a recent interview on “Big Facts,” his bandmate and fellow R&B singer Sammie confirmed that RSVP has cooked up tracks in the studio with producers and songwriters like Hitmaka, Troy Taylor and more. Today (Dec. 2), the supergroup released their first single, “Money Everywhere,” and have plans to drop a video soon.

Check out the announcement of the new track below.