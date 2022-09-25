The first day of the REVOLT Summit x AT&T was packed with hot topics and timely discussions, one of which addressed cancel culture on Saturday (Sept. 24).

The conversation, which closed out Saturday’s panels, was moderated by Jason Lee and featured panelists Amber Rose, Nene Leakes and Ray J. While delving into the double standards of the cancel movement, Ray brought up his 2013 hit “I Hit It First.” The record was a not-so-subtle jab at his past relationship with Kim Kardashian. But, according to him, the song was intended to be a celebration.

“I never said nothin’ negative. I stated facts and we was having fun, as crazy as that sounds,” he said. When the record debuted, he faced criticism for insinuating that he played a role in turning Kardashian into a star. Ray mentioned that the same energy was not present when Kanye West released his song “Famous” three years later. In a leaked demo of the record, Ye raps, “I feel like Amber Rose still owe me sex. Why? I made that b**ch famous, not really, but somewhat famous.”

“There’s another song that another rapper did that I heard, and I think that he had something slick to say about you (pointing at Rose) and all that stuff back in the day … But b**ch came out 50 times in the song. ‘You b**ch this, you b**tch that’ and it was poppin’ in the club,” he added.

Ray continued, “So, I’m trying to understand how does one song that’s on the surface is like the worst s**t in the world? But then, a song that really has substance, and negativity, and disrespect, that’s all good? I’m not complaining, I’m just stating facts. I don’t know, I don’t have the answers.”

Rose, who previously dated Ye, then chimed in, saying, “Some people feel more comfortable when the song is about a woman … In society, if a rapper talks about a woman, well she probably is. There’s no question, there’s no, like, ‘Well, maybe she’s an actual good person.’ It’s almost like they just throw women away like we’re less than human … It really is toxic and disgusting what these men do to us.”

In conclusion, Ray said he was sorry for making the record and that he would not create others in that same vein in the future. While much of his saga with the famous reality TV family has been publicized, he stated that his ultimate goal is to live in truth.

“I’m fighting for my truth. I just want to live in my truth. You know what I’m saying? Whatever happens on the other side of whatever, just give me my truth. And if everybody can continue to make money, then fine. I don’t care. I just want a clean slate,” Ray said.