Today (March 31), Larry June and The Alchemist unveiled their new album The Great Escape, which comes with 15 soulful tracks and assists from Action Bronson, Big Sean, Ty Dolla $ign, Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y, Joey BADA$$, and more. The project was led by the singles “60 Days,” “89 Earthquake,” “Palisades, CA,” and “Porsches In Spanish,” the last of which saw June delivering vivid rhymes about his past and present life.

“Slidin’ in the V like Star Trek, disrespect mine, I’m on your ball cap, hypnotizin’ minds like Three 6, I’m deep in, I keep winnin’, I won’t quit, I don’t miss, they so sick, ’cause I’m it, understood my position, I got better with time, it’s embedded in mine, Bentayga seats reclined, it’s just normal for me, it’s not just in my rhymes, I’m lookin’ in Tiburon, doin’ walkthroughs with contractors, makin’ sure my Porsche don’t scrape the parkin’ spot…”

Directed by Miggs and Marcela Recio, the accompanying clip for “Porsches In Spanish” shows June and Al catching vibes somewhere in Mexico, complete with a couple of old-school Porsches that quickly steal the spotlight. Viewers can catch the duo enjoying some fine dining, relaxing over the water, and much more.

For June, The Great Escape follows his 2022 solo effort Spaceships on the Blade, a 20-song body of work with additional contributions from Babyface Ray, Curren$y, Syd, DUCKWRTH, 2 Chainz, Herm Lewis, and Wallo267. Prior to that, he teamed up with Jay Worthy for 2 P’z In A Pod. Meanwhile, The Alchemist liberated three full-length projects during the same year — Continuance with Curren$y, The Elephant Man’s Bones with Roc Marciano, and The Alchemist Sandwich, the last of which contained contributions from Earl Sweatshirt, ScHoolboy Q, and more. Press play on the visual for “Porsches in Spanish” below.