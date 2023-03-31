Photo: Screenshot from Larry June and The Alchemist’s “Porsches In Spanish” video
By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Today (March 31), Larry June and The Alchemist unveiled their new album The Great Escape, which comes with 15 soulful tracks and assists from Action Bronson, Big Sean, Ty Dolla $ign, Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y, Joey BADA$$, and more. The project was led by the singles “60 Days,” “89 Earthquake,” “Palisades, CA,” and “Porsches In Spanish,” the last of which saw June delivering vivid rhymes about his past and present life.

“Slidin’ in the V like Star Trek, disrespect mine, I’m on your ball cap, hypnotizin’ minds like Three 6, I’m deep in, I keep winnin’, I won’t quit, I don’t miss, they so sick, ’cause I’m it, understood my position, I got better with time, it’s embedded in mine, Bentayga seats reclined, it’s just normal for me, it’s not just in my rhymes, I’m lookin’ in Tiburon, doin’ walkthroughs with contractors, makin’ sure my Porsche don’t scrape the parkin’ spot…”

Directed by Miggs and Marcela Recio, the accompanying clip for “Porsches In Spanish” shows June and Al catching vibes somewhere in Mexico, complete with a couple of old-school Porsches that quickly steal the spotlight. Viewers can catch the duo enjoying some fine dining, relaxing over the water, and much more.

For June, The Great Escape follows his 2022 solo effort Spaceships on the Blade, a 20-song body of work with additional contributions from Babyface Ray, Curren$y, Syd, DUCKWRTH, 2 Chainz, Herm Lewis, and Wallo267. Prior to that, he teamed up with Jay Worthy for 2 P’z In A Pod. Meanwhile, The Alchemist liberated three full-length projects during the same year — Continuance with Curren$y, The Elephant Man’s Bones with Roc Marciano, and The Alchemist Sandwich, the last of which contained contributions from Earl Sweatshirt, ScHoolboy Q, and more. Press play on the visual for “Porsches in Spanish” below.

BTB Savage reportedly shot and killed in Houston hours after seemingly mocking enemy's death

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Trauma Tone recruits Money Man for "Heard About Me"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Tori Kelly shares new alternate video for "missin u (more)"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Cardi B, Offset, and their two kids secure the bag with 'Baby Shark's Big Movie!' roles

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Tyler, The Creator and ASAP Rocky reunite in "WHARF TALK" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Chlöe Bailey gets her revenge in new "Cheatback" video featuring Future

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Lauren London pens heartfelt tribute to Nipsey Hussle on 4th anniversary of passing

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

CurrenSy and Jermaine Dupri connect with T.I. for "Never Fall Off"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Studio Sessions | Shaan Singh laughed and bonded with Young Thug over not understanding his lyrics

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.31.2023

Quinta Brunson and Lil Yachty to make their “Saturday Night Live” debut this weekend

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Megan Thee Stallion's beauty hypnotizes Twitter after throwing the first pitch for the Houston Astros

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Tyler, The Creator & DJ Drama unveil 'Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale' LP

By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023

Polo G and Southside join Marshmello for "Grown Man"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist goes on 'The Great Escape' on new album

By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023

DJ Drama returns with new 'I'm Really Like That' album

By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023
