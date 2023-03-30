Flo Rida‘s 6-year-old son, Zohar Dillard, was placed in the intensive care unit after he fell five stories from an apartment building window three weeks ago, News 12 New Jersey reported.

According to various outlets, Dillard is a special needs child and was reported to have previously been diagnosed with autism and a brain condition. As a result of the fall, Dillard sustained a grade 3 liver laceration, left metatarsal fractures, a shattered pelvis, collapsed lungs, and internal bleeding.

As hospital staff continues to work to help Dillard recover, his mother, Alexis Adams, is taking legal action against Jersey City. On Monday (March 27), the family’s lawyer, Steven P. Haddad, filed a lawsuit, which claimed the building where Adams and Dillard resided had “windows that posed a hazardous condition.”

The suit further alleged that her son’s fall onto a concrete pavement resulted from the apartment building’s management being “negligent and careless” because they “did not install size guards on the window.” Adams revealed that she repeatedly asked to put up guard windows, but the outlet reported that her requests were ignored.

In a statement, Adams shared how she felt knowing her son was going through something that could’ve been prevented.

“As a single mom to a special needs child, this feels like a nightmare. My heart is broken into a million pieces. I am devastated, angry, and struggling to come to terms with the fact that my only child has suffered severe injuries due to willful negligence of our landlord and others involved in failing to take necessary safety measures,” Adams wrote. “It is devastating to see my child go through such pain and trauma, knowing that this could’ve been avoided.”

According to Haddad, the 6-year-old boy remains in ICU as of March 29. Flo Rida has not yet released a statement on the lawsuit or the tragic incident involving his son.